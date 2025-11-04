Alpla Group acquires bottle closure facility in Serbia
Key takeaways
- Alpla Group acquires Energoplast’s closure production facility in Belgrade to expand its molding and beverage packaging operations.
- The acquisition includes staff, production lines, and existing business.
- With new and existing plants across South East Europe, Alpla enhances its local presence while continuing global expansion in Asia and South America.
Alpla Group has acquired the production facility of closure manufacturer Energoplast in Belgrade, Serbia. The move aims to expand Alpla’s compression and injection molding division and strengthen its presence in beverage packaging in the region.
The acquisition involves the takeover of personnel, production lines, and existing business.
Miroslav Micković, general manager at Alpla Serbia, says: “Energoplast’s high-quality portfolio is the perfect addition to our business in the Serbian market and will be further enhanced by our technological expertise in the future. This will enable us to secure supplies for our customers and provide them with immediate added value and strategic advantages in the long term.”
The factory is 2,000 square meters in size and located in the north of Belgrade. Using compression molding and injection molding machines, the factory produces PE closures for the beverage industry.
Local and regional reach
Alpla owns four plants in Serbia, two in Croatia, and one in Slovenia. The company manufactures PET preforms for the beverage industry, as well as closures and containers for food, home care, and cosmetic products.
Rainer Widmar, managing director for Central and Eastern Europe at Alpla, says: “With this strategic move, Alpla is strengthening its presence in South-East Europe, promoting regional value creation and enabling it to meet growing demand in a targeted manner.”
“This means that both local and international customers benefit equally from high-quality closure solutions and short delivery routes.”
The acquisition was completed on November 1, 2025, following legal and regulatory approvals. The parties agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction.
Global expansion
Recently, Alpla opened a second location in Thailand to strengthen its presence in the Asia Pacific region. The plant, located in Chachoengsao near Bangkok, spans 24,000 square meters and enhances the company’s capacity for delivering safe and sustainable plastic packaging solutions.
Its recycling unit, Alplarecycling, has joined the Brazilian HDPE recycling company Clean Bottle at its Brazil-based plastic recycling plant and acquired a majority stake in the joint venture.
Last year, Alpla expanded its workforce development efforts with a €15 million (US$15.88 million) investment in the construction of a new Learning & Development Hub in Iowa City, US.