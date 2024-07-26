Beyond The Headlines: Saica Group acquisition, Sappi Europe boosts flexible packaging range
26 Jul 2024 --- This week in industry news, Saica Group acquired a subsidiary of Schumacher Packaging and Sappi Europe improved its flexible packaging papers division. Meanwhile, UK train operating company Avanti West Coast prevented nearly 500 metric tons of recyclables from going to waste.
In brief: Business news
Saica Group reached an agreement with Schumacher Packaging to acquire its Polish subsidiary. With a capacity production of 440,000 metric tons of paper and 535 million square meters of corrugated board packaging, Schumacher Packaging employs 1,540 people in Poland. The turnover of the Polish sites was €327 million (US$354 million) in 2023 (aggregated sales). The acquisition includes all activities in Poland: the whole management, all employees, two state-of-the-art corrugated board plants in Bydgoszcz and Wroclaw, two paper mills in Grudziadz and Myszków, one of which was completely modernized in 2023 and three service centers.
Agilent Technologies signed a definitive agreement to acquire Biovectra, a specialized contract development and manufacturing organization, for CAD$925 million (US$670 million). Based in Canada, Biovectra produces biologics, highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients and other molecules for targeted therapeutics. Biovectra and Agilent are fully integrated CDMOs with state-of-the-art facilities that follow current Good Manufacturing Practices, a high standard for methods, facilities and controls used in manufacturing, processing and packaging of active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Tenzing recalled its newly launched “world’s strongest natural energy drink” named Fiery Mango after several cans exploded. Last week, the UK-based company launched the 250 mL product, which contained 200 mg of natural caffeine sourced from green coffee and green tea and 1,000 mg of cordyceps mushrooms. The Fiery Mango drinks were available in the UK on Tenzing’s website, Amazon and Holland and Barrett stores. However, Tenzing recalled the product due to structurally weak packaging.
In brief: Launches and collaborations
Sappi Europe advanced its flexible packaging papers division. Sappi’s investment in a new barrier coating machine at its Alfeld site in Germany represents a “milestone” in supporting high-value innovation. The machine is equipped with an “extremely” high level of automation and is capable of coating various materials and processing different barriers. Furthermore, the company’s new barrier coating machine, a “pinnacle of innovation,” is designed to produce and develop new barrier paper solutions. The machine opens up fresh possibilities, including different barrier coatings and “perfect” alignment with base papers, as well as different printing side surfaces such as natural, silk, and gloss.
Antalis added a versatile range of cotton twine wrapping and tying machines to its packaging machinery range. The new cotton twine machines from Antalis Packaging offer a 100% natural alternative to traditional strapping. Whether securing packages, cardboard boxes, pipes, textiles, magazines or other packaging materials, the machines allow binding that offers a sustainable solution for packaging needs. Antalis offers various machines in the range, giving full flexibility to wrap different products, including small nails, gifts and wooden planks. There is also an option to include the twine machine in automated packaging lines for maximum efficiency. Twine wrapping machines use cotton and recycled cotton that have a natural feel and are biodegradable after use, making them a suitable option for reducing plastic from packaging lines.
ITC Packaging and spice producer Carmencita partnered to develop a new paprika packaging that has light barrier properties and an innovative two-sided flip-top cap. The solution is hermetic due to the heat-sealable cap-jar join, which helps preserve the product, and the IML label is like a barrier to protect it from UV rays. In this way, the container preserves all the aroma and the organoleptic properties of the spices. Less raw material than in previous solutions is used to make the new packaging and it has better cubage due to its optimized stackability, which therefore reduces the carbon footprint. It is also monomaterial, so it can be recycled using the existing waste management systems.
In brief: Other news
UK train operating company Avanti West Coast prevented nearly 500 metric tons of recyclables from going to waste since introducing Waste Segregation Officers at its stations in the UK a year ago. Over 12 months, 494 metric tons of materials, including metal, paper, glass and plastic disposed of at four stations on the West Coast Main Line were sorted as part of the train operator’s recycling initiative, which is delivered in partnership with the waste management company, SWRnewstar.
Sonoco Europe announced it will host a webinar on July 29 in which an expert panel will examine polling results from recent Sonoco-commissioned research. The panel will also discuss the “Simpler Recycling” policy announced by the previous UK Government — scheduled to be introduced in 2026 — as well as looking ahead at what future policy changes the new Labour Government might make to policies in this area. The webinar will provide valuable insights for professionals at every stage of the packaging supply chain and will feature experts from Sonoco, the public affairs firm Cavendish Consulting and INCPEN — the Industry Council for Packaging & the Environment.
By Natalie Schwertheim