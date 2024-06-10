EcoCortec kickstarts recycling partnership with Jakob Schober to ramp up PCR content in VCR films
10 Jun 2024 --- Croatian corrosion protection packaging specialist EcoCortec has spearheaded a new recycling partnership with Germany-based Jakob Schober, through which it will receive post-consumer recycled plastic for incorporation into new packaging products.
“Among the challenges [for recycling] are collecting material after it has been sent around the world and finding a consistent supply of recycled content within strict cleanliness and quality requirements,” details EcoCortec.
These issues can make it difficult for manufacturers to turn used packaging into value-added products.
“EcoCortec does not let these barriers stop them from pursuing and implementing a circular economy in the VCI films market,” states the company. “First, EcoCortec introduced VpCI-126 PCR in early 2023.”
“This version of Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibiting film contains 30% PCR sourced from a recycled raw material supplier that follows strict quality standards. Eco-conscious customers like Jakob Schober intentionally order VpCI-126 PCR to achieve a better environmental footprint.”
Onsite recycling facility
EcoCortec operates an onsite recycling facility that reprocesses post-consumer and post-industrial scrap.
“Jakob Schober naturally ends up with much of the latter as it creates 3D bags from both VpCI-126 PCR film and regular plastic film for their export packaging kits,” details the company.
“Scrap builds up quickly, and in March 2024, Jakob Schober entered into an agreement with EcoCortec to ship clean plastic scrap to the Beli Manastir plant for reprocessing.”
After further inspection at EcoCortec, the scrap was re-granulated using reprocessing equipment and tested in the lab before being used in VpCI Film production.
EcoCortec does the same with the packaging used by a local construction company and EcoCortec’s sister company, CorteCros, minimizing waste and expanding the use of PCR in finished goods beyond VpCI-126 PCR film alone.
“The same truck that brought VpCI-126 PCR to Schober was loaded with VpCI-126 PCR scrap for transport to EcoCortec 1,000 km away, resulting in additional fuel savings for a better carbon footprint as well as a circular economy.”
EcoCortec is now seeking more recycling partners to help increase its volume of high-quality recycled content in all VpCI Films by sending their clean post-consumer plastic waste for recycling.
“This will create new channels for EcoCortec and local businesses to fulfill European and international goals such as increasing the amount of high-quality closed-loop recycling, making products that can be recycled in their original markets and reaching 30% recycled content in plastics packaging by 2030,” details the company.
