Luxe Pack Monaco 2024: Cosmogen beauty packaging features micro bristle tech and jelly brushes
Cosmogen debuts its latest series of beauty packaging and applicator launches at Luxe Pack Monaco 2024. Working through its ID (“Innovation and Development”) department, which detects market trends to design patented products, the company’s new range includes an “ultra-precise” cosmetic applicator, micro bristle technology for lipgloss and a hybrid-silicone “jelly” brush.
The Fresh Bottle has a stainless steel dip-in applicator for applying and massaging skin care products, with a filling capacity of 12 or 16 ml. The applicator is available in five shapes and textures to target different areas of the face and the neck — “swirl,” “mirror,” “ribbed,” “v-shape” and “honey.” The immediate cooling effect of the metal applicator helps depuffing, toning and firming the skin.
Fresh Bottle comes in two materials: PET (for the bottle and stem) and stainless steel (applicator). It is offered in silver, rose gold and gold colors.
Cosmogen also unveils the Needle Dropper, a thin metal applicator that allows ultra-precise application, like filling wrinkles or targeting spots. The concept was inspired by cosmetic surgery and comes with a filling capacity of 15 or 30 ml. It is offered in PET (for the bottle and stem), aluminum (applicator) and nitrile butadiene rubber (pump) in the colors silver, rose gold and gold.
The next applicator in the series is a hybrid featuring Cosmogen’s micro bristle technology, branded Cosmoglos. This new generation of hybrid applicators uses thermoplastic elastomer micro bristle technology for a “super soft” lip or eye contour application. It is suitable for light-textured makeup and skin care formulas and ideal for touch-ups while being easier to clean than a flocked applicator. It comes with a filling capacity of either 6 ml or 12 ml.
Next-gen hybrid brushes
The new Jelly Silicon Brush is made with a “super bouncy” texture and available in two sizes and various colors. The hybrid brush allows the skin care formula to glide over the skin easily. It can also be used with makeup to conceal imperfections. Unlike conventional brushes, the company says the silicone tip does not absorb the formula, avoiding waste. The handle is made of lacquered wood.
Another feature of the brush range is Cosmogen’s Kabuki Ceramic professional brush, offered in a round shape, ideal for compact or loose powder, or a slanted variety for blush and bronzer. The ceramic handle provides a tactile “pleasant cooling effect” and a premium look.
Cosmogen also offers a standard Complexion Brush Set comprising five brushes: a foundation brush to even out the face, a concealer brush to conceal dark circles, a powder brush for loose/compact powder, a blush brush to tint cheeks and a highlighter brush to sculpt cheekbones.
The brushes are made with an aluminum handle featuring a matte finish. The bristle is made from polybutylene terephthalate, with a 100% rPET bristle also available.
Multi-purpose beauty sponges
In beauty sponges, Cosmogen spotlights its multi-purpose Finger Sponges with a finger hole at the bottom for easier grip and maneuverability. The slanted side of the sponge helps conceal dark circles, while the pointed side is for hard-to-reach areas. The domed side allows a light touch. Based on polyurethane, the sponges can be used wet or dry, and an antibacterial additive option is available.
The range also includes a Dual Makeup Sponge, a beauty blender with an added silicone surface for laying down formula onto the skin without wasting it because it is not absorbed. Like the Finger Sponges, this comes with an optional antibacterial additive and can be used wet or dry.
Containing 30% recycled polyurethane foam, Cosmogen’s next blender — the rCosmoblender — sports an asymmetrical “pebble” shape for a better grip. Its pointy part is designed for easier concealer application, while the rounded part is for foundation application. The blender is suitable for wet or dry applications and offered with the optional antibacterial additive.
Designing for holistic beauty rituals
In line with the growing trend of infusing wellness and sensorial experiences in beauty rituals, Cosmogen introduces its Squeeze’n Roll semi-precious stone roll-on applicators. The cold stones help constrict blood vessels and remove fluid that accumulates and generates puffiness, highlights the manufacturer.
Squeeze’n Roll is now available with synthetic blue quartz, which Cosmogen claims keeps the same properties as genuine blue quartz at a more affordable price. It is also available in “jade-like” (serpentine), obsidian and rose quartz varieties.
Squeeze’n Roll comes with a patented on/off rotary closure that enables the product to dispense (“on”) and be washed post-use (“off”).
The range is available in micro, mini, standard and maxi formats, with the option of including recycled plastic. Cosmogen designed Squeeze’n Roll with separable elements for sorting and recycling, including the reusable applicator on a new tube.
Within its “holistic” subcategory, Cosmogen highlights the Maxi Squeeze’n Detox applicator, featuring textured cones. The packaging dispenses formulas while massaging. It is available in thermoplastic elastomer, a silicone alternative with the same properties.
In other recent innovation highlights, Cosmogen developed a blender to match each of the shades of Prada’s new Reveal Foundation. Its exclusive geometric shape, embossed with the brand’s logo, enables a delicate, precise application and a professional result.
Earlier this year, the supplier debuted its over-the-counter Squeze’n packaging solution at PharmaPack. The item is suitable for solid formulas and equipped with a closure designed for dispensing, application and applicator cleaning.