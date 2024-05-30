Origin Materials and Bachmann Group partner on mass PET caps and closures production
30 May 2024 --- Origin Materials and Bachmann Group have announced a strategic partnership to mass-produce PET caps and closures.
In Bachmann’s existing European manufacturing facilities, Bachmann and Origin will operate the lines to convert virgin and recycled PET into caps, including tethered caps, using high-speed equipment and automation. Origin’s caps are positioned to be the first commercially viable PET closures to reach the mass market.
“Today we are announcing our partnership with Bachmann Group, who will assist in the end-to-end operation and automation of our PET cap mass production lines,” says Origin co-CEO and co-founder John Bissell.
“Bachmann Group will help us produce billions of caps, taking pellets or flakes all the way to finished closures. We share a commitment to sustainability and look forward to a productive partnership.”
Caps and closures advances
Origin says its PET caps and closures are a transformative leap forward in packaging. They improve recyclability, including through cap tethering, enable lightweighting and extend product shelf-life while addressing a greater than US$65 billion market.
Origin’s PCO 1881-compatible caps, which can be made with virgin or recycled PET, will be available beginning in Q4 2024, with PCO 1881-compatible tethered caps and other cap types to follow afterward.
Reto Bachmann, CEO of Bachmann Group, states: “This development represents a significant change for the industry, marking a sustainability breakthrough that emphasizes our commitment to environmental stewardship. Our innovative approach enhances product quality and aligns with our goal of reducing environmental impact, revolutionizing the industry’s achievement in PET cap and closure production.”
“This milestone showcases Bachmann Group’s exceptional expertise as a leading manufacturing company committed to providing innovative solutions that adhere to the highest standards of quality and sustainability. In line with our commitment to sustainability, we are proud to operate our facilities on 100% renewable energy, ensuring our production processes are as environmentally friendly as our products.”
By Louis Gore-Langton