ProAmpac markets recyclable insulated bags for food and grocery delivery
06 Jun 2024 --- ProAmpac has launched its patent-pending ProActive Recyclable FiberCool curbside recyclable insulated bag. FiberCool offers temperature retention for the food and grocery delivery market.
The solution provides a more sustainable alternative to traditional multi-material and multi-step insulated packaging, claims the flexible packager.
“The paper bag has not had much innovation over the past few decades; ProAmpac set out to change that,” says Chad Murdock, president of ProAmpac’s Fiber Division.
“FiberCool is a pioneering one-piece design that enhances insulation properties, eliminates assembly time, saves storage space and reduces materials and costs. Plus, it has been pre-qualified for curbside recyclability.”
Innova Market Insights identified “Maximizing Minimization” as a top packaging trend for this year. Wherever producers want to improve their environmental footprints, material reduction is a tried-and-tested method.
High-definition print quality
FiberCool offers brands an elevated look with high-definition print quality. Available in different sizes, with variable QR codes, the product can accommodate specific retailer delivery needs and applications.
“When subjected to a rigorous testing protocol, depending on the products, FiberCool outperforms a standard paper bag by demonstrating temperature retention by as much as 30%,” says Ray Recchia, global innovation manager of sustainable paper packaging for ProAmpac.
“This improved thermal performance reduces food spoilage and waste while reducing packaging weight compared to traditional multi-part thermal bag packaging.”
ProAmpac’s commitment to innovation and sustainability is evident in the launch of FiberCool, which sets a new standard for curbside recyclable packaging in the food and grocery delivery market.
With its “superior insulation,” ease of use and environmental benefits, FiberCool enhances delivery efficiency and supports the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.
By Natalie Schwertheim