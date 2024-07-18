Siegwerk launches its first full UV flexo de-inking system for European market
18 Jul 2024 --- Siegwerk has announced the launch of its first full UV flexo de-inking system for the European market: Cirkit Clear Prime UV E02. The new primer technology for non-food packaging applications offers a validated solution for the safe and economical deinking of UV-printed self-adhesive labels (PSL).
The innovation improves the recyclability of labeled plastic packaging and enables the recovery of high-quality recyclates that are suitable for reuse. Although UV inks offer advantageous properties for printing labels, they also pose a challenge for recycling systems.
“Depending on the substrate, UV inks are often very difficult to remove and can therefore lead to contamination of recyclates, which significantly limits their further reuse,” explains Marc Larvor, head of Technology Narrow EMEA at Siegwerk.
“As a result, it is not surprising that UV-printed packaging has so far been considered as problematic in terms of a Circular Economy.” With CIRKIT CLEARPRIME UV E02, Siegwerk now offers a primer solution that specifically addresses this challenge.
By enabling easy and safe deinking of UV-printed self-adhesive labels, it eliminates the need for prior label removal if the used plastics are compatible. “Such combined mechanical recycling of labels and plastic packaging can not only help to increase recycling rates but also to save time and costs,” adds Larvor. “Our new UV flexo de-inking primer actively contributes to realizing high-quality recyclates for circular waste streams.”
Field testing
Siegwerk's new de-inking primer proved effective in a first field test with Masterpress, one of Europe’s leading suppliers of high-quality labels and printed decorative packaging solutions.
Masterpress’ R&D experts used uncoated transparent or white PSLs made of PE85 and applied Siegwerk’s Cirkit Clear Prime UV E02, followed by bleeding resistant UV flexo inks and an UV flexo OPV.
First, the primer created a perfect adhesion between substrate and inks and later enabled full ink and varnish removal of the printed PE film at standard de-inking conditions based on the QT 507 washing protocol of the European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP).
The primer layer also dissolved residue-free in the hot washing process and thus proved its ability to generate high-quality transparent or white recyclates, while the used non-bleeding ink formulations ensured a clean and reusable washing solution.
“Consistently investing in its R&D laboratory, Masterpress brings state-of-the-art capabilities to test and trial new inks or materials before they enter the market,” says Katarzyna Wasilewska, research and development manager at Masterpress.
“We are dedicated to advancing innovation within the shrink sleeve and self-adhesive label industry and are well positioned to help accelerate the commercialization of new, sustainable, recyclable products and materials on the market,”
“Our tests confirmed an impressive recyclability of the UV-printed PE labels. Compared to other labels with no deinking technology, we could observe that contaminations of plastic recyclates due to discoloration could be massively reduced by using Siegwerk’s UV De-inking Primer.”