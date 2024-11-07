WasteAid and Lufthansa Group partner to tackle in-flight packaging waste
WasteAid, a UK-based environmental and development charity, is collaborating with Lufthansa Group to reduce packaging waste generated on flights that end up in landfill. The partnership is set to concentrate on Lufthansa Group’s flights arriving at Mumbai Airport in India, finding ways to increase recycling rates and advancing circularity for in-flight materials.
The first phase of this project involves a scoping study designed to assess current waste management practices at Lufthansa’s outstation in Mumbai. By mapping out existing procedures, the study aims to reveal opportunities for Lufthansa to integrate circular practices and improve material reuse on its flights.
Manuel Henle, sustainability onboard and lounges at Lufthansa Group, says: “Our ambition is to only have items onboard that can be reused, recycled or composted after flights. We have already implemented several initiatives to replace single-use plastics and aluminum on our flights, but we recognize that there is more to do. Recycling is a major step toward not wasting finite resources.”
“We’re looking forward to working with the WasteAid team and our stakeholders to identify steps that we can take to increase waste recycling while also creating opportunities to support the local green economy.”
Eco-friendly waste management
WasteAid will also collaborate with local recycling businesses and key suppliers such as catering companies. With more than 80 Lufthansa flights landing in Mumbai monthly, carrying over 20,000 passengers, the project estimates nearly 15,000 kg of recyclable materials pass through the airport each year.
The challenge of managing in-flight waste is particularly pressing in regions with limited formal waste infrastructure. Through this initiative, WasteAid’s mission to empower communities by training them in waste management will also be integrated into the project, fostering local skills and creating potential for a longer-term impact in Mumbai.
Ceris Turner-Bailes, CEO at WasteAid, says: “The global airline industry is one of the largest emitters of GHG emissions on the planet, so we’re really pleased to see Lufthansa Group taking these positive steps to reduce its environmental impact while also creating economic opportunities for local communities.”
“By adopting Circular Economy practices, airlines can enhance sustainability, reduce costs, improve efficiency and authentically improve their green credentials while positively contributing to the environment and local communities.”