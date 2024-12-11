AI in packaging: Industry highlights automation and connected pack developments
In the highly competitive packaging industry, leveraging advanced technology is crucial for maintaining profitability, says Matthias Waltz, head of Development at Aicomp.
“While AI is often dismissed as a buzzword. When implemented effectively, it can deliver substantial benefits. Increasingly, our customers are seeking AI solutions to streamline their processes, enhance automation and drive optimization,” Waltz tells Packaging Insights.
“This trend began several years ago and has now become a standard practice in the industry.”
Waltz says that determining the optimal machine speed, setup time and expected scrap rates in the packaging industry can be highly complex due to numerous factors involved.
“Aicomp addresses this challenge with its cloud-based product, IQ.catalyst. This machine learning solution leverages historical production data — such as feedback directly extracted from SAP — combined with product-specific features like dimensions (length, width, height) and base materials to develop and train machine-specific ML models.”
“When used alongside other Aicomp products like VCPowerPack or Cubicus, IQ.catalyst provides a significant competitive edge by delivering highly accurate predictions of machine performance. This enables precise cost estimation for new packaging products, driving greater efficiency and profitability.”
“Additionally, the AI algorithms powering IQ.catalyst are versatile and can be applied to other use cases within the packaging industry, further enhancing its value and adaptability,” says Waltz.
The power of AI
When asked where Waltz sees the AI-based packaging industry headed, he says that IQ.catalyst Aicomp is already enhancing sales and production processes by providing AI-driven insights into machine performance data.
“In the future, predicting potential work center sequences for new products and offering alternative routes with associated probabilities will significantly accelerate the quotation and production planning process,” he says.
“Additionally, identifying user input errors through AI-based plausibility checks will ensure high data quality while reducing the need for rework. Determining the optimal sales price based on market trends will also greatly benefit from the power of AI.”
Connected experiences
Meanwhile, io.tt recently announced its official partnership with GS1 UK and GS1 US. The collaboration will see the three companies working together with brand owners, retailers and the wider supply chain, to make the transition to accepting QR codes powered by GS1 at the point-of-sale (POS).
io.tt believes that working in partnership with GS1 UK and GS1 US, brands can use the switch to tell dynamic brand stories and open a new media channel that they own themselves — one that can engage consumers with unique experiences, collect first party data through consumer interaction and ensure regulatory compliance across a brand owner’s portfolio.
Globally, GS1 aims to ensure a comprehensive rollout by 2027. To prepare, retailers need to ensure their POS systems are equipped with scanners capable of reading both traditional barcodes and QR codes powered by GS1.
The new technology is being tested in 48 countries, representing 88% of the world’s GDP. The changes mean, in practice, that a QR barcode can convey information not just to the retailer but also to the consumer, says io.tt.
Brand owners and retailers, including Barilla, L’Oreal, Nestle, P&G, Yili, Alibaba and Lidl signed up to support the switch earlier this year, recognizing the benefits for supply chains and consumers that can be achieved through the switch.
Reducing costs and boosting engagement
The transition to the new technology aims to aid regulatory compliance, transparency and sustainability, and allows for enhanced consumer engagement and the delivery of wider business solutions through connected experiences, according to the partnering companies.
Applications can cover many areas, helping solve business challenges such as increasing loyalty and engagement, reducing consumer first-party data collection costs and ensuring compliance across portfolios with regulations such as the EU’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation.
“We’ve intentionally been a little late to the party, observing very closely from the sidelines while we got our clients (some of the world’s biggest brand owners) actually ready to scale across their businesses to meaningfully embrace these exciting new changes to the mighty QR Code,” Cameron Worth, CEO and founder at io.tt, tells Packaging Insights.
“Our io.tt platform generates billions of QR Codes for brand packaging annually, and we expect to reach one trillion IDs under management in 2025. This means we take this partnership very seriously as we believe wholeheartedly in the potential opportunities QR codes powered by GS1 will drive going forward.”
Anne Godfrey, CEO of GS1 UK, adds: "The global transition to 2D QR codes powered by GS1 represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revolutionize how businesses operate, connect with consumers, and meet the constantly evolving demands of a digital-first world.”
“This partnership with io.tt is a significant step forward in helping brands leverage the power of GS1 standards to deliver richer product information, ensure compliance, and create more meaningful consumer experiences.”
“At GS1 UK, we are committed to supporting businesses in preparing for this transformation, ensuring they not only meet the challenges of today but thrive in a more transparent, sustainable, and connected future.”