Beyond The Headlines: International Paper’s divestiture, Evonik’s new paper bag
This week in industry news, International Paper completed the divestiture of its European plants after acquiring DS Smith, and Evonik introduced a paper bag for Metamino. Meanwhile, Flint Group expanded its resin production facility in Italy.
In brief: Acquisitions, mergers, and expansions
International Paper completed the divestiture of five European plants to Palm Group to satisfy regulatory commitments from its acquisition of DS Smith. The sale includes three plants in Normandy, France, one box plant in Ovar, Portugal, and one box plant in Bilbao, Spain. The sale of these facilities was agreed to with the European Commission as a requirement of International Paper’s acquisition of DS Smith.
Nefab Group, through Nefab España, acquired Plasticos Flome, a Valencia-based company specializing in sustainable thermoforming and injection molding solutions. The acquisition is said to strengthen Nefab’s market position and save resources in supply chains. The sustainable plastic solutions offered by Plasticos Flome complement Nefab’s current capabilities in Southern Europe. Following the acquisition of Plasticos Flome, the Nefab Group now comprises nearly 5,000 employees across 38 countries, with an annual turnover exceeding SEK10 billion (US$1 billion).
IPL and Schoeller Allibert completed their merger, creating an international reusable plastic packaging company under the new brand, IPL Schoeller. IPL Schoeller offers a manufacturing footprint of 26 locations across North America, Continental Europe, and the UK, with a combined proforma annual revenue of over US$1.4 billion in 2024, and over 4,000 employees.
Flint Group expanded its resin production facility in Caronno, Italy, addressing the growing demand for nitrocellulose-free ink technologies in the flexible packaging sector. The upgrade aims to increase the company’s capacity to produce important resin intermediates for polyurethane (PU) and acrylic-based inks, strengthening Flint Group’s vertically integrated supply chain and securing access to essential raw materials. The expansion supports enhanced availability of Flint Group’s PU-based VertixCode (flexographic) and MatrixCode (gravure) ink solutions. Key outcomes of the expansion include a 30% increase in production capacity and improved molecular weight distribution through “precise raw material and reagent dosing.”
In brief: Launches
Evonik introduced an environmentally friendly 25-kilogram paper bag for Metamino (DL-methionine) by eliminating the plastic film layer. The change is said to provide customers with easier disposal options and aligns with the EU’s Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation. The new packaging consists of two layers of paper and can be recycled as a pure paper bag (PAP 22) according to the EU recycling classification. For the Antwerp production site alone, the initiative will reportedly save 32 tons of PE annually and reduce the packaging’s CO2 footprint by 20%. Testing confirmed that the quality of Metamino remains unchanged in the new packaging and that its shelf life of 36 months is unaffected. The transition to the new bags has begun in Antwerp, Belgium.
TSC Auto ID launched a longer-lasting cutter module for its DA Series of desktop barcode label printers, designed to improve cutting precision and minimize paper jams. The enhanced module is said to be a more rugged version of its standard cutter module and can be fitted to either the DA 210 or 220 devices, or the antimicrobial-coated DA 220/230HC printers used in healthcare environments. Cutter modules are designed to automatically size linerless labels as they are produced, and TSC will offer its enhanced module alongside its standard cutter module and tear option.
Zenbo Intelligent Machinery launched the new generation ZB80S automatic paper bag bottom gluing machine at the Beijing Printing Exhibition 2025, China. ZB80S increases the paper bag size range that can be processed. The new model also upgraded the control method of the automatic insert bottom cardboard device from the previous air pump drive to the servo motor drive. ZB80S is equipped with a bottom card pre-stacking function. Operators can place a large number of bottom cards on the newly added bottom card push structure at one time. The new generation ZB80S paper bag bottom gluing machine aims to solve the practical difficulties in paper bag bottom gluing production.
Polish confectionery brand Brześć introduced its puff products in a new recyclable monomaterial film developed by Coveris Rypin. The new recyclable BOPP film provided full product protection, enhanced shelf appeal with transparency, allowing consumers to view the product directly on the shelf. According to the company, it is also optimized for eight-color flexographic print with optional matt or gloss finishes.
In brief: Partnerships
Malfy Gin and Missoni unveiled the second release of their collaboration, featuring a limited edition bottle of Malfy Originale Dry Gin in a fresh new look by Missoni’s Creative Director, Alberto Caliri. The fresh look aims to convey the summer feeling and brings together the brand’s logo with the hues of the Amalfi coast, where a deep blue and ocean turquoise colour palette is paired with vivid pops of emerald green. The collaboration also comes with a limited edition cocktail, Malfy x Missoni Bianco Royale.