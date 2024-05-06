Antalis expands paperboard range for improved printing quality and reduced footprint
06 May 2024 --- Antalis, a paper, packaging and visual communication product supplier, has added Ultima GC1, a blue-white premium paperboard, to its portfolio.
The paperboard is coated on both sides — a double coating on the top side and a single coating on the reverse. Ultima GC1 is made with solid bleached sulfate pulp, offering benefits such as high stiffness and a smooth top surface that is suitable for printing and finishing.
“Ultima GC1 offers excellent quality and performance at competitive prices, making it an ideal choice for a wide variety of applications such as premium packaging of personal care products and pharmaceuticals, greeting cards, book covers and tags,” says Steve Chappell, graphical board development manager at Antalis.
“The material delivers impressive results for various print and finishing processes, including digital print and cold foiling. Ultima GC1 is a reliable paperboard that can enhance a product’s presentation while helping toward sustainable development goals.”
High-speed color printing
Antalis is a merchant stockist in the UK and Ireland through a new collaboration with producers JK Paper and distributors PG Paper. Antalis’ offering includes next-day delivery for bulk or packet-wrapped Ultima GC1 in popular weights and sizes.
The product offers “superb” runnability and is suitable for litho and high-speed printing machines with multicolor printing. Ultima GC1 is FSC-certified — made from pulp from sustainably managed forests.
The paperboard is produced at a mill participating in an agro and social farm forestry program. Antalis explains that through the initiative, special varieties of trees are grown and harvested, providing a livelihood for farmers and helping local communities.
Earlier this year, Antalis increased its range of e-commerce equipment by adding its new FillPak Trident Mini from Ranpak. The machine can reduce costs by up to 20% compared to traditional packaging solutions.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim