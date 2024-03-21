Anuga FoodTec 2024 live: JBT introduces vacuum filling technology for powder infant nutrition products
21 Mar 2024 --- The F&B global technology solutions provider JBT Corporation unveils SeamTec 2 Evolute at the ongoing Anuga FoodTec 2024 (March 19–22), the latest addition to its PLF International’s vacuum filling technology for the powder product market. The defining features of the new product include a hygienic design, reduced powder spill, ergonomics and multiple configurations.
The newly released product can be used in an expanded amount of configurations by infant formula producers.
“The evolving requirements within the industry in terms of hygienic design, ease of use and economical constraints created the need for a redesign which resulted in the SeamTec 2 Evolute for Powder,” says Ronald Annendijck, JBT’s global product line manager of filling and closing. “This equipment is an unrivaled seaming technology offering the highest hygienic design currently within the market.”
JBT’s global director of product lines for Diversified Food and Health, comments: “The SeamTec 2 Evolute adds to the most recent and successful launches in the last 24 months, such as the Vacuum Gassing System and Virtus Modular Inline Filler, all primarily targeting infant formula and other valuable powdery products.”
“The production of safe, high-quality infant formula is critical and JBT continues to exceed expectations in the development of the safest, most hygienic technology available to processors today,” he continues.
Key updates
The latest SeamTec 2 Evolute addition stands out from JBT’s similar offerings by providing several new key features, including its hygienic design aimed at ensuring cleanability. This aspect of product design removed the need for an infeed chain, hollow body design and a sealed-off seaming area.
Instead, the product offers an easier to clean open design while simultaneously reducing the amount of lubrication needed to operate. It guarantees the absence of airborne oil particles, which further ensures hygiene by reducing the risk of contamination during the production process.
issues in infant milk formula in recent years are making the highly regulated market even more strict, stressing the need for hygienic production technology.Food safety
JBT’s latest release promises the reduction of powder spill achieved through an infeed scroll till seaming table, designed to stop lifters and the high amounts of seeming heads within the market for decreased rotational speed.
The weight of the change parts for SeamTec 2 Evolute has been heavily reduced to achieve greater ergonomics of the equipment. It also includes poka-yoke and combi execution.
The product has multiple configurations for each high-speed powder application, also presenting the possibility for the low changeover for a three-, four- and six-head, with combi four, combi six and triple six being a possibility as well. These can all be used for POE and DDE cans with the capacity for changeover.
SeamTec 2 Evolute was created by the JBT research and technology center for filling and closing, based in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. Customers may choose to opt into JBT’s PRoCARE maintenance package, offering remorse, real-time support and scheduled visits from the company’s technicians to ensure optimal performance.
By Milana Nikolova