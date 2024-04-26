APG Europe extends distribution of Sulapac Nordic Collection bio-based cosmetic jars
26 Apr 2024 --- APG Europe, a distributor of ready-made Sulapac packaging for cosmetics and supplements, builds out its portfolio with the Sulapac Nordic Collection of cosmetic jars. It says a low minimum order quantity of 600 pieces ensures that small businesses can easily adopt the containers made from biopolymers and upcycled wood material.
The collection includes 30 ml and 15 ml jars for smaller oil-based cosmetics like lip balm, as well as a 50 ml jar suitable for water-based bulks. “Always-on-stock” color variants include “First Snow,” “Warm Granite” and “Natural Wood.”
Other colors from the Sulapac palette of nine colors “inspired by Nordic nature” are available upon request.
“We are beyond excited to include the next-to-iconic Nordic Collection jars into our offering with several orders already in,” says Robert Kruijer, commercial director at APG Europe.
“The Sulapac Nordic Collection stands for Nordic quality and design,” adds Colin Strobant, Sulapac’s commercial director for cosmetics.
“We want to express our gratitude for all the interest during the years, and with APG’s support, look forward to welcoming many new Sulapac Nordic Collection users onboard.”
Bio-based and recycled content
The Sulapac Nordic Collection jars are fully bio-based and do not leave any permanent microplastics behind, according to the manufacturer.
Sulapac materials’ main components are bio-based and biodegradable biopolymers, alongside sustainable fillers like wood chips from industrial side streams.
“The scientifically proven environmental benefits combined with a natural look and feel and premium touch enable brands to differentiate through sustainability and aesthetics,” details the supplier.
The Sulapac Nordic Collection made its market debut in 2019 and has since garnered strong interest, especially among organic and indie skincare brands.
APG began distributing its offering of Sulapac products last year.
Sulapac cosmetics brand collaborations
Brands using Sulapac Nordic Collection jars include Okanagan Lavendel & Herb Farm, Maar, Manik, Foosh Beauty and Sagittamed.
Sulapac previously supplied sustainable materials to the high-end cosmetics sector in partnerships with brands Chanel and Shiseido. It has teamed up with other packaging specialists to create high-end bio-based refillable jars and deodorant sticks.
Last month, collaborated with French beauty packaging solution provider Texen on customized cosmetic packaging made from bio-based materials derived from agrowaste.
By Benjamin Ferrer