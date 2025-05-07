Aptar CSP expands services with new clinical packaging site
Aptar Group’s Aptar CSP Technologies is opening a medical packaging facility in New Jersey, US. The new site enables the pharma pack provider to expand its service offerings to cGMP-compliant manufacturing.
The New Jersey site will support clinical packaging for oral solid dose (OSD) and capsule-based DPI drugs utilizing Aptar CSP’s proprietary Activ-Polymer platform and Activ-Blister solutions.
Aptar CSP says it expands its services in response to growing market demand for enhanced drug stability and nitrosamine risk mitigation.
“Launching this cGMP facility reinforces our commitment to delivering streamlined access to innovative active material science technologies for patients and pharmaceutical partners,” says Badre Hammond, vice president for commercial operations and general manager at Aptar CSP Technologies.
“By offering early-stage clinical services with custom-designed equipment, we simplify adoption, eliminate implementation barriers, and help avoid lengthy reformulation or repackaging efforts.”
Moisture and oxygen protection
Aptar CSP’s Activ-Blister technology reportedly integrates a “highly-engineered” active film material into thermoform and cold-form blister packaging configurations. The pharma packaging provider explains that this establishes a microclimate that protects individual doses from moisture, oxygen, VOCs, and degradation, including reducing the risk of N-nitrosamine formation.
The technology delivers customizable, dose-specific protection adjusted to the stability needs of each drug formulation.
The new site will offer R&D support, Phase I and II clinical material manufacturing, full Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls packages, stability studies, and clinical supply management.