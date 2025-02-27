Aptar releases SureSnap closures with flow control for reusable beverage containers
Aptar, a dispensing solutions company based in Illinois, US, has introduced SureSnap closures for the growing reusable beverage containers market. The closures include a pre-assembled flow control valve called SimpliSqueeze and a retaining ring combination system.
“SureSnap addresses one of the more overlooked categories in the sustainability movement — reusability,” says Arthur Lenoir, director of Global Sales and Marketing EFC at Aptar Closures.
Aptar says that the reuse category has historically utilized “underperforming or insufficiently robust closures,” such as conventional push-pull closures, which typically require fingers or teeth to open and shut. Leaving the closure in the open position could potentially compromise hygiene and safety, and lead to fluid leakage or foreign particle ingress.
To solve this issue, SureSnap’s flow control valve, SimpliSqueeze, opens with a normal squeeze and closes when that squeeze is released. Direct contact with the closure is not needed, which mitigates the possibility of leakage or foreign particle ingress.
According to Aptar, SimpliSqueez also offers a steady dispensing stream and a clean cutoff, allowing users to keep their mouths away from the bottle, which can ease use and improve hygiene.
“As we advance toward a more circular economy, durable, high-performance solutions are essential. SureSnap’s functionality, hygiene benefits, and durability make it ideal for the reusable beverage containers market, from water bottles and thermoses to children’s sip cups,” Lenoir adds.
SureSnap applications
Aptar’s SureSnap closures can also be applied to reusable beverage containers with integrated or removable straws, as the system seals the container even when the straw is removed. All valves are phthalate, BPA-free, and made from food-grade materials.
SureSnap features a polyolefin retaining ring, available in a range of sizes, opening pressures, and flow rates that can suit different containers, products, and customer needs.
Aptar says SureSnap can withstand “thousands of cycles without failure,” which also makes it suitable for reusable applications. It can resist hot and cold beverages and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
According to Aptar, another key advantage for reusable beverage container manufacturers is SureSnap’s “snap & go” assembly. The “pre-assembled valve and retaining ring system” add to the assembly process’s efficiency which differs from the traditional three-piece assembly of silicone or rubber alternatives.
SureSnap eliminates the need for specialized equipment and flexible part handling and assembly expertise. This reduces production time and complexity and improves quality.
SureSnap offers small minimum order quantities and short lead times, making it a viable option for companies seeking smaller volume applications and speed to market.