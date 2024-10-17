Aqua Vera renews Sidel partnership with new PET packaging line in Italy
Italian water company Aqua Vera has selected a new turnkey packaging line from Sidel to boost its PET bottle production, marking the second time the companies have collaborated.
The new turnkey bottling line from Sidel will increase the existing production capacity of its still water in PET bottles, mainly in 0.5L format, as well as 25 and 1L, which runs up to 20,000 bottles per hour.
At the early stages of the turnkey line project, Sidel designed a solution to maximize production line operability, ergonomics and accessibility required by Aqua Vera while also ensuring the best raw material storage and management.
Fabrizio Quagliuolo, CEO of Aqua Vera, comments: “Sidel provided the right design layout with user-friendly operations at its heart while ensuring it remained cost-effective. Similarly, Sidel has taken overall responsibility for project management of the line to ensure its efficiency and best performance.”
Turnkey water line
Aqua Vera previously installed Sidel’s Combi at its plant in Castrocielo. This system combined blow molding, filling and capping machines into a single integrated solution, reducing the overall manufacturing line footprint compared with the former standalone equipment.
Sidel’s Combi is equipped to manage contact-free filling for Aqua Vera’s premium-quality water while reducing energy consumption compared with previous blower models installed on the line. Similarly, due to its smaller filling enclosure, water and chemical usage are also reduced.
The new line features an innovative bundling system with stretch wrapping developed by Sidel. This solution reduces plastic use by 50% and electricity consumption by 90% compared with traditional packaging methods.
The new complete bottling line will be installed early next year ready to accommodate the high production summer season.
Luigi Camorali, account manager for Sidel, adds: “We worked very hard during the project definition stages to match all our customer’s needs. Furthermore, Sidel’s solutions are suitable for all machines in the line, guaranteeing a significant reduction in the total cost of ownership for the client. It is a privilege to work alongside Aqua Vera to bring this project to fruition.”