Arglass VP: Leveraging AI for automated production and closed-loop manufacturing
26 Feb 2024 --- Glass container manufacturer Arglass has secured US$230 million in capital to build a second furnace on its campus in Georgia, US, expanding its production capabilities to over 350 million glass containers annually.
Packaging Insights speaks to Ron Holmes, the company’s vice president of sales, marketing and sustainability, to learn about the plant’s state-of-the-art features and how the advances are expected to amp up production.
Projected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, the new unit will have a fully integrated production network driven by AI-integrated real-time data monitoring, predictive modeling and fully automated closed-loop production and quality assurance systems. It will allow the glass manufacturer to produce up to eight different glass container types simultaneously.
Additionally, we learn that an on-site post-consumer glass recycling plant will provide post-consumer glass cullet for use in the production of new containers.
How does Arglass plan to leverage AI at its new manufacturing plant?
Holmes: Building upon our existing facility’s plant-wide digital sensor network, the new facility will enhance real-time data monitoring by implementing a fully integrated network, connecting every piece of equipment with internal and external data sensors that gather real-time data in a central hub.
The network will feature AI integration, allowing predictive modeling for improved quality and predictability, higher consistency and repeatability, and, eventually, fully automated closed-loop production. Ultimately, this will lead to a fully interconnected production environment capable of greater consistency and continuous improvements.
Could you elaborate on the advantages of fully automated closed-loop production and quality assurance systems?
Holmes: Closed-loop production is key to truly sustainable manufacturing — sustainable for the environment and facility operations. Closed-loop production provides supply security for the resources needed for manufacturing and helps safeguard the local community, which many of our highly skilled employees call home.
Our fully integrated network streamlines quality assurance with advanced sensors and human checkpoints to quickly learn and adapt, driving usable containers per order to well above the industry average of 85%.
The new facility will also feature Arglass’ BottleDNA identification system. This system allows for full traceability of individual glass bottles from inception throughout the entire lifecycle of each container, reducing production errors and ensuring customers receive only the highest quality products.
What are the expected environmental benefits of the new facility?
Holmes: The new facility will feature the latest-generation oxy-fuel hybrid gas/electric/hydrogen furnace, a closed-loop water system to minimize industrial waste, a 5 MW solar power plant, and an on-site glass cullet recycling plant.
In addition to hydrogen fuel compatibility, the furnace will be partially powered by electricity generated by solar power. Once fully operational in 2025, the solar power generator can provide up to 30% of our current electricity needs.
Through advancements in sustainability, Arglass will move closer to our goal of carbon-negative emissions and net-zero bottle goals.
How does Arglass integrate post-consumer glass recycling into its manufacturing process?
Holmes: In partnership with The Upcycling Company, we collect post-consumer glass containers from households and commercial establishments in Georgia, Alabama and Florida to be brought to the Arglass campus for processing.
The partnership allows for a steady supply of cullet-ready material, but greater use of recycled glass in production enables Arglass to move toward a more circular production model.
In addition to post-consumer glass, any bottles pulled off the line due to imperfections during quality assurance checks are added to the cullet supply and reused.
Once our on-site recycling plant becomes operational, we aim to provide access to recycling programs for millions of residents across the Southwest, diverting 100 million bottles from landfills annually, reducing raw materials consumption by 40,000 metric tons and reducing energy consumption by 3 million Kilowatt-hours.
What is Arglass Biogenic glass composition, and how does it contribute to carbon negativity?
Holmes: Arglass Biogenic glass composition consists of the naturally renewable biogenic material oolitic argonite gently harvested from the ocean, replacing highly polluting surface-mined materials.
Oolitic argonite is a naturally renewing carbon sequester, allowing Arglass to significantly reduce our carbon footprint through its use in production. An additional benefit of oolitic argonite is its iron-free chemical composition and superior melting characteristics, making glass bottles with Arglass Biogenic some of the clearest and cleanest on the market.
What are the company’s expectations for growth and transformation in the glass industry?
Holmes: We believe in glass as the most sustainable, safe and healthy packaging material, especially for the F&B and spirits industries. Arglass is ready for expansion, and we’re confident that our approach to highly sustainable glass container manufacturing represents the industry’s future.
Our successful deployment of low-carbon and digitalized production gives us confidence in our ability to shift the market landscape. Currently, glass producers have a growing opportunity to connect with customers as concerns mount over microplastics and low-carbon production options become more affordable.
Our dedication to our customers and sustainability will allow Arglass to become a model for innovative manufacturing in the glass container industry.
By Radhika Sikaria