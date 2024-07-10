Automation and robotics: Ethical decision making, SME support and tackling cyber security threats
10 Jul 2024 --- Developments in computing software and machinery have accelerated the pace of automation in packaging production, collection and disposal at an unprecedented rate in the past year, according to industry stakeholders. Leaps in R&D have allowed for streamlined processes, protection against labor shortages, hygiene advances and other benefits.
“We are living through the next wave of automation, which will promote the use of automation to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to a sustainable future, rather than just as a tool for increased production and financial gain,” Jonathan Kruisselbrink, CCO and COO of Smart Robotics, tells Packaging Insights.
“There’s an emphasis on ethical decision-making in the design and implementation of robotic solutions and automated processes, ensuring that machines augment human capabilities without replacing the essential human touch.”
Kruisselbrink says there is now a “vital chance” to rethink industrial attractiveness by leading the way in sustainable growth and efficiency.
“The advancement of packaging machinery and the improvement of societal well-being will require a balanced focus in the future, which makes human involvement in ethical oversight more important than ever.”
Automation in packaging
Automation is now deeply integrated into warehousing infrastructure in the packaging industry, Kruisselbrink explains. Robotics play an integral role in meeting consumer demands, especially for FMCGs, and logistics needs to keep pace with the related consumer demands, he says.
“Efficient and robust packaging solutions are the need of the hour. Automation and robotics form an integral pillar here — responsible for the implementation of high-speed and high-throughput packaging equipment.”
“The automation of packing machinery uses a variety of tools, including sensors, motion-control devices, and human-machine interfaces, to monitor, control and enhance the performance of the equipment in packaging lines.”
Maximilian Fikentscher, product manager of Loading at GEA, says the chemical industry and technology company has implemented its own robotic system, the OptiRobot 6000.
“We engineered a system that’s smart, modular and integrates perfectly in the slicing, loading and packing line. The buffering concept avoids multiple gripping, which ensures gentle handling of the product,” he says.
“Additionally a modular gripper system has been developed. The highly hygienic grippers are 3D-printed and equipped with a one-click release system. Like all our machines the OptiRobot 6000 can be connected to our digital solutions for high transparency and process monitoring.”
Streamlining processes
With new developments, machines and process lines have been connected, Kruisselbrink explains.
“IoT integration has made food production processes become much more transparent. Real-time data on various parameters makes the system efficient and allows optimization of the production line.”
“In the automation and digitalization of production lines lies a huge potential for both, customers and suppliers. The trend is clearly going toward a highly flexible, automated and digitalized line solution.”
“In short, automation streamlines operations,” he says. “Precision can be enhanced and productivity improved if automation is implemented correctly. Automation and packaging robotics can improve efficiency by handling repetitive tasks, taking over from humans and freeing up time for employees to concentrate on more complex tasks that involve critical thinking and strategy development to ensure operations run smoothly.”
Smart Robotics is currently experimenting with system integration, to cooperate with a warehouse management system and warehouse control system in managing SKUs and orders. Additionally, the company is continuously working on AI developments, Kruisselbrink explains.
“In order to aid the robots in choosing which item to select first and how we are working to improve our solutions’ capacity to recognize various objects. This entails incorporating data on item characteristics to be utilized during selection.”
“We’re also continuously looking at ways to keep interfaces user-friendly and intuitive on top level, even with extending the capabilities of the system, such as barcode scanning, weighing and direct-shipping-packing.”
Industry challenges
Despite rapid progress, businesses still face challenges in implementing new technology.
Providing skilled workers to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) is costly and the threat of cyber attacks has increased as technological adoption progresses, according to Fikentscher.
“The investment into a highly automated slicing, loading and packaging line is relatively high. Also, the complexity of projects like the integration of an automated line and the operation of such a line requires technical skills and a good understanding of the process. For SMEs that can be a big challenge,” he explains.
“By providing reliable support and with the modular system that GEA has developed, we are able to take that step together with the customer. Also, the protection against cyber threats of sensible data generated by the system is a challenge. With the GEA Cloud solution we are able to ensure data security on a high level standard.”
To help the industry overcome these hurdles, governments also need to take action, Fikentscher asserts.
“With financial support initiatives, small and medium-sized customers can be supported and enabled to invest in the automation of their production. A clear regulation for cybersecurity would build trust and acceptance in the upcoming digitalization of the production.”
By Louis Gore-Langton, with additional reporting from Natalie Schwertheim