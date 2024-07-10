DS Smith speeds up Spanish fiber-based packaging production with single-pass digital printer
10 Jul 2024 --- DS Smith has expanded its digital printing services with the installation of a Nozomi 14000 AQ single-pass water-based digital inkjet printer. The printer is supplied by the technology manufacturer Electronics for Imaging (EFI) and is designed for high-resolution printing with water-based ink.
The Nozomi 14000 AQ single-pass water-based digital inkjet printer is operating at the DS Smith facility in Torrelavit, Spain, and it is set up to print directly onto corrugated cardboard using specific ink quantities for each production.
The 1.4-meter-wide printer offers DS Smith customers reductions in lead times and waste compared to analog production methods such as lithographic lamination, according to the company.
In addition, the printer is touted for its increased flexibility when it is used to print on corrugated cardboard packaging solutions. The newly installed machinery can create multiple design versions and variations in a single production run, “without compromising on the quality of their final sustainable packaging products.”
Accessing new market segments
DS Smith is among the first companies to introduce EFI’s pre-print inkjet printers for paper rolls. The digital technology was previously installed in its packaging facilities in the UK and Germany.
“At DS Smith, we are driving greater sustainability and efficiency in packaging by implementing the most advanced high-speed digital printing technologies in our plants,” says Albert Forcadell, operations director (South Europe) at DS Smith.
“This new technology not only ensures low energy consumption and maximum production efficiency, but also allows us to deliver high print quality with state-of-the-art printheads and maximum accuracy.”
Forcadell anticipates the upgrade will help meet demand and access new specific market segments.
DS Smith also operates Nozomi 14000 AQ inkjet printers in packaging and display production facilities in Portugal and the UK.
“Digital printing technology is designed for agility, automation and flexibility and this allows DS Smith to respond efficiently to the fast-changing demands of customers across a range of sectors,” details the fiber-based packaging specialist.
Last week, DS Smith saw its shares skyrocket following Brazilian paper and pulp producer Suzano’s retreat from acquiring International Paper. The shareholders of DS Smith are sitting on “a good paper profit” since the original takeover battle commenced in March, a source told Packaging Insights.