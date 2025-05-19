Avantium enhances Dry Molded Fiber bottles with PEF polymers
Avantium has revealed plans to integrate its plant-based PEF polymer into the barrier of Dry Molded Fiber bottles in a new partnership with the Bottle Collective. The move is expected to enhance the fiber bottles’ barrier performance and environmental sustainability.
The Dutch renewable polymer producer will provide PEF to the Bottle Collective for injection molding and blowing liners. PEF is a plant-based, fully recyclable polymer with “superior barrier properties.” The barrier protects the taste and fizziness of the packaged drinks and extends their shelf life.
PEF is also known to have higher mechanical strength than conventional plastics, enabling thinner packaging and reducing the amount of material required.
Bineke Posthumus, director of business development at Avantium, comments: “Together with global brand partners such as Opella, Diageo, and Haleon, the Bottle Collective can fast-track the development of world-first Dry Molded Fiber bottles.”
“Our polymer PEF can play a crucial role in enhancing the sustainability and performance of these bottles, offering superior barrier properties and mechanical strength. This partnership aligns perfectly with Avantium’s mission to create innovative, plant-based solutions that contribute to a circular economy.”
The Bottle Collective
The Bottle Collective was launched in 2023 by PA Consulting, a global innovation and transformation consultancy, and PulPac, a Swedish R&D and Intellectual Property company behind the proprietary production process of Dry Molded Fiber.
PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology uses renewable pulp and cellulose resources to produce low-cost, high-performance fiber-based packaging. The process uses less CO2 than plastic and conventional wet molding options, and almost no water in manufacturing.
In 2024, LogoPlaste, a global provider of rigid packaging solutions, joined the Bottle Collective as a member. LogoPlaste specializes in injection molding and blowing. The Bottle Collective has already developed the first functioning prototypes.
Global expansion
PA Consulting works to scale up Dry Molded Fiber packaging and bring the bottles to global customers.
Keith Thornley, commercial lead for Dry Molded Fiber collectives at PA Consulting, says: “Avantium’s participation in the Bottle Collective aligns perfectly with our mission to fundamentally change the environmental footprint of packaging.”
Paulo Correia, chief technology officer at Logoplaste, adds: “Avantium’s innovative, plant-based polymer PEF offers exceptional sustainability and high-performance benefits for our Dry Molded Fiber bottles. This collaboration highlights our commitment to pioneering sustainable packaging solutions and leveraging cutting-edge materials like PEF to meet the evolving needs of our partners.”
In February, Avantium teamed up with global packaging giant Amcor to explore the use of PEF in rigid containers for F&B, pharma, home, and personal care applications.