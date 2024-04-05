Berry Global markets new caps amid rising nutraceutical packaging demand
05 Apr 2024 --- Berry Global has launched two lightweight closures for the protein powder market. The closure designs use less material than previous models, combining modern design with GHG emission reductions, highlights the company.
The 120-Special Next Gen Deep Skirt Screw On Closure Ribbed (120 Deep Skirt) and the 110/400 Wide-mouth Screw On Closure Ribbed (Lightweight 110/400) closures can be produced with 25% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.
The new closures are part of Berry’s B Circular Range of packaging and product solutions that leverage the packaging giant’s engineering expertise and proprietary processes in reducing products’ environmental impact.
Saving carbon emissions
Incorporating PCR content reduces the need for virgin plastic made from fossil fuels. Based on an LCA from the Association of Plastic Recyclers, compared to former designs, the 120 Deep Skirt closure is around 33% lighter, reducing up to 192 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually — equal to GHG emissions from about 43 passenger vehicles driven for one year.
Meanwhile, the lightweight 110/400 closure is around 31% lighter than former versions, reducing up to 125 metric tons of CO2 annually — the amount of CO2 emissions from about 289 barrels of oil consumed.
Made of recyclable PP, the closures are food-contact safe, available with a standard liner and feature a fine-ribbed sidewall and stipple top for optimal grip and usability. Both offer precise closure-to-bottle thread contact for a secure, leak-free seal and utilize an inside gate to offer a smooth top surface.
The closures offer solutions for protein powders and beauty and wellness supplements. They are also suitable for applications in food, wellness, beauty and personal care and pet care.
Health consciousness propels demand
As people become more health conscious and aware of the need to take preventive healthcare measures, the market for nutraceuticals — products that combine pharmaceutical-like properties with nutritional benefits — is growing rapidly.
Berry Global says the US nutraceutical packaging market is projected to reach US$4.2 billion by 2028, up from US$3.4 billion in 2023.
Alongside growth comes the need for innovative packaging for vitamins, nutraceuticals and supplements that support product usability, integrity, safety, aesthetics and sustainability, says the company.
Berry offers a wide range of plastic caps and closures — from screw, snap and flip-top caps to overcaps and tube closures — with senior-friendly, child-resistant and tamper-evident options.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim