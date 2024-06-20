Berry Global’s Domino beauty bottle sports customizable tactile features
20 Jun 2024 --- Berry Global unveils a customizable, rectangular bottle with up to 100% PCR plastic for the beauty, home and personal care markets.
Branded Domino, the 250 ml bottle includes a 75 mm wide front face and customizable side panels, allowing all four sides of the container to be printed, maximizing brand customization opportunities.
The side panels of the bottle can be further customized with distinctive, textured embossing or debossing to create a tactile experience for consumers. For its product samples, Berry embossed features of a domino chip on the face of the packaging.
“In a retail environment where consumers are influenced by how brands are presented on-shelf, impactful packaging and graphic design is critical,” says Joe Horton, sales and marketing director at Berry Agile Solutions.
“We want companies to be able to easily create eye-catching designs in line with their own brand objectives. Domino helps brands quickly respond to current consumer trends and create the ‘wow factor’ at lower cost.”
Recyclability and stackability
Manufactured in high-density PE, the Domino bottle is fully recyclable where appropriate collection schemes exist.
The bottleneck is suitable for various caps and closures, including the recently launched Wave2cc all-plastic cosmetic pump dispenser. The rectangular bottle shape also allows for more efficient stacking, minimizing wasted space on the shelf and during transportation and storage.
The Domino bottle is available through Berry Agile Solutions, which specializes in rapid sample delivery, low-cost customization options and low minimum order quantities.
Cosmetic Business
Packaging Insights’ sister platform Personal Care Insights connected with Berry Global at Cosmetic Business in Munich, Germany, to learn about circular packaging solutions focusing on post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.
At the event, Eva Martín, product line manager, Personal Care at Berry Global, commented: “Circularity is one of the key pillars of our innovation strategy. Our company is a pioneer in circularity and recyclability. We were the first to have, implement or use a recycling facility.”
“There is no product on which we are working right now that is not going to be recyclable, refillable, or both at the same time or use PCR in the materials they are made of.”
Berry Global previously created a range of reusable bottles from PCR plastic for UK-based cleaning company The Bio-D Company.