Beyond The Headlines: Coveris broadens geographic reach, Carbios builds PET biorecycling plant
16 Feb 2024 --- This week in industry news, Coveris expanded its base in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) by acquiring S&K Label. Furthermore, Carbios and De Smet Engineers & Contractors (DSEC) collaborated to construct the “world’s first” PET biorecycling plant in France and Eco Spirits launched in Spain.
In brief: Business news
Coveris entered the Czech Republic market with the acquisition of S&K Label. This marks the company’s third acquisition in the CEE region and the first acquisition of a label business outside the UK. Coveris aims to secure locally produced high-quality labels to meet the current and anticipated future growth in demand for sustainable labels. The acquisition is also deemed to strengthen the packaging company’s position in mainland Europe.
Cascades announced an “operational realignment and optimization” of its Containerboard Packaging platform. The Trenton (Canada) corrugated medium mill remains idled, while Belleville (Canada) and Newtown (US) converting plants will close by May 31. Cascades will incur impairment charges of CAD$61 million (~US$45 million). Production will shift to units with available capacity and modern equipment. The decision stemmed from market conditions, operating costs, aging technology and capital requirements. The annual production capacity of the equipment to be shut down is 175,000 short tons of corrugated medium and 500 million square feet of corrugated packaging.
The Canadian government granted Bosk Bioproducts CAD$1 million (US$738,656) to boost compostable bioplastics production. The funding will aid in setting up a manufacturing unit, focusing on equipment acquisition and testing. Bosk utilizes industrial waste to produce polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), a key component of its Regen bio-based material.
IPac Packaging Innovations secured a £1 million (US$1.2 million) investment led by Maven. It manufactures sustainable thermoformed packaging, primarily used in the food and pharmaceutical sectors and has secured supply chain contracts with several tier-one food suppliers. The funding will enable the business to launch its second site in Durham, UK.
In brief: Partnerships and collaborations
Carbios joined forces with DSEC to construct the “world’s first” PET biorecycling plant in France, due for commissioning in 2025. DSEC will oversee the project management, detailed engineering and procurement, ensuring timely execution. The plant will have a processing capacity of 50,000 tons of post-consumer PET waste per year and will address waste such as colored PET bottles, food trays and textiles. The plant will create 150 direct and indirect jobs in the region. The plant is currently under construction in Longlaville.
Constellium partnered with Chanel Fragrance & Beauty and luxury packaging specialist g.pivaudran to introduce recycled aluminum packaging for Chanel’s “Le Volume” mascara line. The packaging includes 10–20% post-consumer recycled material.
Quadpack supplied a monomaterial packaging solution for the Italian brand Collistar’s new Lift HD+ Smoothing Lifting Concealer. The “Gala dip-in pack” features a thick-wall 4.5 mL bottle and is combined with the “Essential” applicator chosen for its round-tipped spatula, which has dual reservoirs on opposite sides to load the right amount of product. The flexible wand and soft tip make application easy. The pack is made of PET, meeting Collistar’s criteria for the exclusive use of recyclable materials.
In brief: Launches and releases
Eco Spirits launched in Spain under a “Licensed Operator Agreement” with a new company created by the wine and spirits distribution group Ecosistema Escolà. The company will start its Spanish activities with three spirits in its Eco Tote format, to be deployed from the country’s first Eco Plant, which the Barcelona-based spirits producer, Bardinet-España, will host. Distribution will initially commence in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands regions and will expand to the rest of Spain and Andorra.
Bitly launched the first automated API solution for 2D Barcodes to enhance connected packaging efforts for CPG companies and retailers. With consumer demand for deeper product experiences, Bitly’s platform can provide insights into consumer behavior, aiding companies in modernizing their packaging strategies. Using Bitly’s public API, companies can assign a Global Trade Item Number, a distinctive identifier for each product, to product lines to generate tailored 2D Barcodes. This new offering empowers businesses to scale from hundreds to thousands of codes, ensuring seamless integration and efficiency across operations.
Anti-plastic waste cleaning brand Cleancult debuted “world first” concentrated laundry detergent sheets that contain three stain-fighting enzymes. The pre-measured and lightweight sheets replace bulky plastic bottles and come in recyclable paper drawer boxes. The box also debuts Cleancult’s Post to Purge social initiative. In partnership with rePurpose Global, Cleancult will remove ten plastic bottles from the environment every time a consumer shares a photo with their laundry sheet box and the #trashplastic hashtag.
German company Cone Pal introduced pallets made of corrugated cardboard, promoting durability, recyclability and cost-effectiveness. Collaboration with Baumer HHS facilitated the development of specialized equipment for automated pallet production. Combining hot melt and cold glue applications, the two-shot gluing process ensured stability and flexibility in manufacturing various leg sizes.
By Radhika Sikaria