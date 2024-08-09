Beyond The Headlines: Coveris’ multi-million investment, ProAmpac’s fiber-based portfolio
09 Aug 2024 --- This week in industry news, Coveris invested over £3 million (US$3.8 million) in a new Flexo press and conversion infrastructure. Meanwhile, ProAmpac commercialized its fiber-based product line and Huhtamaki announced it is equipping Starbucks with its molded fiber beverage cups and lids.
In brief: Investments and collaborations
Coveris invested over £3 million (US$3.8 million) in a new “state-of-the-art” Flexo press and conversion infrastructure at its HD print hub in Burnley, UK. The new press is optimized with a 100% inspection camera system for runs of up to 500 m/min. Equipped with rapid, automated setup, changeover, drying and wash-up technologies, the new ultra-lean press supports Coveris’ vision of “No Waste,” delivering a 10% reduction in energy and material, make-ready and ink. Increasing Burnley’s HD print capacity by over 25% to meet growing customer demand, the new press is currently being installed and is expected to be fully operational by September 2024. The new investment will sit alongside the site’s existing portfolio to drive standardization of advanced quality flexo.
Huhtamaki announced it is equipping Starbucks with its molded fiber cups and lids for cold beverages. The cup is manufactured from double-walled paperboard with a bioplastic liner, and the lids are made of molded fiber. Starbucks sustainable packaging pilot will run in the US states of California and Minnesota. Huhtamaki integrated post-consumer recycled fiber, including from old newspapers, in its new molded fiber products, such as egg cartons, fruit packaging and food service cup carriers.
Prism eLogistics was chosen to digitalize Nulogy’s contract packing and shrink-sleeving operations as the growing business focuses on enhancing agility, operational efficiency and quality. Prism eLogistics’ expertise spans various products including beverages, cosmetics, personal care items, alcohol and nutritional products, with services, including shrink-sleeving, storage, distribution, e-commerce and secondary contract packing. Having previously relied on software tailored for e-commerce, which lacked functionality designed for the specific demands of its contract packing workflow, the team recognized the need for a system that was purpose-built for the growing co-packing area of its operations. Nulogy’s Shop Floor Solution emerged as the “perfect fit” and has been selected to optimize the company’s co-packing operations and drive efficiency and profitability.
In brief: Launches and releases
ProAmpac commercialized its fiber-based ProActive Recyclable RP-1050 product line. Initially launched in North America, RP-1050 has experienced commercial success, replacing traditional film overwrap with a fiber-based curbside recyclable option. The platform is also available in Europe and includes local manufacturing of its innovative product, further demonstrating ProAmpac’s sustainability commitment. The solution provides brands with a curbside recyclable alternative to traditional plastic film commonly used for overwraps. RP-1050 is designed especially for bathroom tissue, paper towels, and feminine care products.
Berry Global Group’s B Circular packaging range of beauty and personal care products became available with Berry’s CleanStream recycled plastic for many of the products manufactured with PP. CleanStream recycled plastic can be used in the manufacture of a wide range of B Circular products, including closures, atmospheric and airless dispensers, jars and applicators. The material has been tested to meet the standards for contact-sensitive personal care and beauty applications.
Antalis Packaging added a new range of postal boxes to its portfolio of packaging for the e-commerce sector. Made from single-walled corrugated cardboard, the boxes are lightweight and strong. Supplied flat-packed, they can be assembled quickly due to the easy-to-use crash-lock base. A self-seal strip eliminates the need for tape, saving time for busy packing operations. Available in various small, medium and large sizes, the boxes are designed for simple postal applications where speed and efficiency are as important as security and presentation.
A survey by Sapio Research, conducted on behalf of Celebration Packaging, looked at consumer understanding of logos and terminology used for disposable foodservice packaging. Over three-fifths (61%) of survey respondents said that information on packaging is what they rely on the most to keep them informed about its correct disposal. Meanwhile, familiarity with the “Recycle” logo, with its circular white arrow on a green background, was high in the survey — with 89% of consumers aware of it — but varied according to age group, rising to 95% for the over 65s.
Shurtape Technologies, a manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, introduced its Shurtape Recycled Series Packaging Tapes. The new line consists of three packaging tapes made from 90% post-consumer recycled polyester, found in PET bottles and rigid containers. It is designed to reduce virgin plastic in end-of-line packaging while continuing to provide durability.
In brief: Trade shows
At this year’s London Packaging Week, September 11–12, Berry Global will demonstrate its ability to provide tailored packaging solutions that enable brands to bring their new products quickly to market and with low minimum order quantities. The Berry Agile Solutions stand will showcase the company’s range of standard packs and closures, which can be customized through the use of color, decoration and specialist finishes to meet specific branding objectives. A highlight will be the launch of a new standard bottle, Chameleon, that will offer new levels of customization for personal care, homecare and healthcare products.
Constantia Flexibles, a global leader in flexible packaging solutions, will present its latest innovations at FachPack 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany, September 24–26, 2024. The company already offers a recyclable alternative for more than 90% of its portfolio. Constantia Flexibles takes a “360-degree materials” approach, providing aluminum, film, and paper solutions for diverse consumer markets.
International-scale exhibitions organizer Krista Exhibitions announced it will hold ALLPack Indonesia 2024 in conjunction with AllPrint Indonesia Expo 2024 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) center in Kemayoran, Jakarta, from October 9–12. ALLPack Indonesia 2024 will showcase processing and packaging technology for food, beverages, biscuits, confectionary, pharmaceutical products/drugs, traditional herbal drinks, cosmetics, personal care, beauty, agriculture, electronics, coolers and other related industries.
By Natalie Schwertheim