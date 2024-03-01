Beyond The Headlines: Disney pledges plastics disclosure, Veralia acquires Vidrala in Italian glass expansion
01 Mar 2024 --- This week in industry news, Disney announced plans to release plastic usage data next year. Meanwhile, Verallia acquired Vidrala’s glass business in Italy for €230 million (US$248 million) and Syntegon’s Ampack introduced FBL filling machine for preformed high-density PE (HDPE), PP and PET bottles.
In brief: Business news
Disney agreed to disclose its plastic usage from 2025 and set new reduction goals the following year, heeding pressure from Green Century Funds, “an environmentally responsible mutual fund.” The move aligns with increasing regulatory and consumer demands for plastic reduction. Disney’s previous commitments include eliminating single-use plastic on cruise ships by 2025, introducing plastic-free packaging and committing to achieve zero waste to landfill for its wholly owned and operated parks and resorts by 2030.
Sappi announced that its investment project at the Gratkorn, Austria, site progressed well, with the successful production of Parade Label WS wet-glue label paper. The new paper, featuring wet-strength and alkali resistance, underwent positive validation with selected customers. Renamed from Parade Label Pro WS, it complements the existing Parade Label Pro and Parade Label SG papers, strengthening Sappi’s position in the label paper sector. Gratkorn aims to become a key center for label papers within the Sappi Group.
Epsilyte, a North American expandable polystyrene (EPS) producer, revised its previously declared price increase. Initially set at US$0.05 per pound, the increase was adjusted to US$0.07 per pound, effective from March 01 or as contracts allowed. Additionally, all grades of EPS were to see a further US$0.05 per pound increase, effective March 15. These changes were prompted by rapidly shifting feedstock costs, influenced by unforeseen events.
Metsä Fibre, a part of Metsä Group, concluded change negotiations regarding its Merikarvia sawmill, resulting in the decision to cease operations by June 2024. The closure, due to the mill reaching the end of its technical service life, affects all 79 employees. The Merikarvia sawmill had an annual production capacity of approximately 220,000 cubic meters of pine-sawn timber, utilizing around 455,000 cubic meters of wood annually.
Hart Print, a player in digital printing on aluminum cans in North America and a subsidiary of Ardagh Metal Packaging, expanded its presence in the US East Coast by inaugurating its third production facility in Elkton, Maryland. The new site aims to increase annual printing capacity by 100 million cans, leveraging state-of-the-art Hinterkopf D360 digital printers. The printers offer high-resolution graphics directly on aluminum cans, catering to the color spectrum demands of beverage providers. The expansion facilitates easier access to cans for Northeast US customers while enhancing flexibility to accommodate small and large-scale orders.
In brief: Acquisitions and expansions
Verallia finalized an agreement to acquire Vidrala’s glass business in Italy for €230 million in enterprise value. The acquisition bolsters Verallia’s footprint in Italy’s F&B glass container market and enhances its commercial and industrial capabilities. Pending approvals, the acquisition is slated for completion between the second and third quarters of 2024.
Duravant acquired Ferdinand Henneken, a German manufacturer of protein processing solutions, as part of its strategic expansion in the protein sector. Henneken’s equipment, including vacuum tumblers and injectors, complements Duravant’s capabilities, enabling integrated equipment solutions. The acquisition leverages Henneken’s expertise in meat processing technology to broaden global reach.
In brief: Launches and releases
Ampack introduced the FBL filling machine for preformed HDPE, PP and PET bottles. The FBL facilitates fast format changes through a neck-handling system and employs a special dosing process to minimize foam when filling sensitive products. Its design prioritizes hygiene, meets 3-A requirements and features a tunnel design for enhanced product protection. The machine can fill up to 36,000 bottles per hour and seamlessly integrates with other systems, offering comprehensive solutions for bottle-filling lines. Ampack will showcase the FBL at Anuga FoodTec in Cologne, Germany, from March 19 to 22.
IMA Group propelled its digitalization efforts by launching two AI solutions: IMA Sandbox and IMA AlgoMarket. The innovations aim to enhance customer service efficiency and effectiveness. Sandbox, a collaborative cloud platform, enables co-development and testing of advanced algorithms in a secure environment. AlgoMarket, a digital marketplace, facilitates access to pre-configured AI solutions tailored for the industrial sector.
Faller Packaging introduced tamper-evident and recyclable paper labels. The semi-transparent labels, made of pure cellulose fibers, offer a monomaterial solution. Positioned over folding carton flaps, they provide a first-opening indication, aiding counterfeit protection and complying with EU-wide mandatory standards. The labels use an acrylate-based adhesive for secure attachment, enhancing counterfeit protection and brand integrity.
Califia Farms converted all of its bottles in the US and Canada to 100% recycled plastic (rPET). This transition aims to reduce the company’s GHG emissions by at least 19% and cut energy use in half. The brand’s focus on circularity includes initiatives to reduce virgin materials and promote recycled ones. The brand will update its packaging to communicate the change to consumers starting in the spring of this year. The refreshed packaging includes QR codes linking to an rPET landing page and the brand’s sustainability reports.
The US Plastics Pact released its 2022 Annual Report, revealing progress toward its 2025 targets. With over 135 members, including brands and non-profits, the pact noted achievements from member organizations: decreasing problematic packaging from 14% to 8% and increasing recyclable packaging from 36% to 47.7%. Members committed to ongoing assessments through WWF’s Resource Footprint Tracker.
By Radhika Sikaria