Beyond The Headlines: ProAmpac markets moisture-absorbing tech, Starlinger equips Turkish recycler with PET processing machinery
26 Jan 2024 --- This week in industry news, ProAmpac and Aptar CSP Technologies created a moisture-absorbing technology that eliminates the need for desiccant packets. Meanwhile, Starlinger provided Tanrıkulu with its PET bottle-to-bottle line and Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America set the target of completing its solar project this year.
In brief: Business news
ProAmpac launched ProActive Intelligence Moisture Protect (MP-1000), a patent-pending breakthrough moisture-absorbing technology that eliminates the need for desiccant packets. MP-1000 platforms use Aptar’s CSP Technologies’ 3-Phase Activ-Polymer platform technology to lower the moisture level in the packaging headspace, making it “ideal” for applications that require optimal moisture control, such as point-of-care diagnostic kits, live culture probiotics and hygroscopic powdery food products. The MP-1000 platforms offer a range of benefits, such as removing sachets, reducing downtime, improving product quality and texture by avoiding clumping and minimizing product waste by extending shelf life.
Plastics recycling company Tanrıkulu commissioned its new Starlinger recoSTAR PET 215 iV+ bottle-to-bottle recycling system in the last quarter of 2023. The PET bottle-to-bottle line is the second plastic recycling system from Starlinger that Tanrıkulu installed. It is in operation at Tanrıkulu’s post-consumer PET processing plant in Akyaz, in Türkiye’s Marmara Region. The recycling system processes post-consumer PET bottle flakes and has a production output of 2.4 tons per hour. Tanrıkulu supplies the bottle-grade rPET pellets to customers in Turkey and abroad.
Avantium announced that its shareholders granted the requested approvals for all items on the agenda of its extraordinary general meeting. The green light from the shareholders allows Avantium to raise €50 million (US$54 million) in equity capital, which is expected to cover Avantium’s funding requirement related to the financing package for Avantium Renewable Polymers and to remain properly capitalized until the FDCA Flagship Plant is operating at full capacity. This could be increased by up to €20 million (US$22 million), allowing Avantium to further strengthen its financial profile. Avantium has appointed ABN AMRO Bank and Bryan, Garnier & Co as joint global coordinators to lead this equity raise.
Hoffmann Neopac, a global provider of high-quality packaging and dosing applications for pharma, beauty and oral care, has introduced a new range of LowPro Flip-Top Caps compatible with its sustainable range of tubes. The series premiered at Paris Packaging Week, January 17-18. The LowPro Caps are available in PP, PE and up to 40% rPE food-grade material. Customers can choose between a glossy or matte finish, allowing brands to tailor their packaging to match their design ethos.
Mesirow announced that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sumter Packaging on its sale to Hood Container. The sale of Sumter Packaging represents a successful assignment completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. Mesirow is one of the most active advisors in the packaging sector, having completed over 200 packaging transactions in recent years.
In brief: Projects, launches and acquisitions
Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America, an operating business of Ardagh Group and CI Renewables, announced it is moving forward with plans of a renewable energy solar project in Madera, US. The 10-megawatt solar project, built and operated by Valta Energy, will be completed this year. The solar project will supply electricity to Ardagh Glass Packaging’s glass manufacturing facility, which will account for approximately 25% of the facility’s electricity demand. The electricity generated from this project is estimated to reduce demand from the local grid equivalent to more than 1,500 averaged-sized American homes.
Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial facilities throughout the US, acquired a 243,650 square foot facility with an additional 18 acres of contiguous land from Gordon Food Service. The existing facility is presently leased to Sonoco Products Company. Sonoco is a global provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging and packaging supply chain services. Sonoco serves more than 85 nations with 330 global plants. With annual net sales of approximately US$5.4 billion, Sonoco has over 23,000 employees in 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands.
Straus Family Creamery launched its organic low-fat kefirs, available in two flavors — Plain and Blueberry. The kefir is packaged in the brand’s iconic reusable glass bottles to support the mission-driven company’s 30-year tradition in climate-resilient practices, sustainable organic farming and zero-waste goals. The new organic kefir line is packaged in reusable glass quarts that can be rinsed after use and returned to retailers for the refund of a US$3 glass deposit. Straus customers return more than 2.75 million bottles annually for reuse, helping contribute to a circular economy and zero-waste future where, in accordance with Straus Family Creamery’s aspiration, every packaging material is reused, recycled or composted.
By Natalie Schwertheim