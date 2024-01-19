Beyond The Headlines: Sappi shuts Lanaken Mill due to economic downturns, Aptar Closures uncaps dispensing system
19 Jan 2024 --- This week in industry news, Sappi announced the closure of its Lanaken Mill. Meanwhile, Aptar Closures launched a flow control dispensing solution, and Greiner Packaging received two WorldStar awards.
In brief: Business news
Sappi concluded the consultation process at its Lanaken Mill in Belgium and announced the site closure should be completed during the second calendar quarter of 2024. Sappi Lanaken Mill is an integrated pulp and paper mill that ended its paper production in December last year. Sappi says its strategic focus includes reducing exposure to the graphic paper segment while expanding its presence in packaging, specialty papers, pulp and biomaterials. Given market headwinds and economic downturns, the company’s priority in the European business will be to grow the packaging and specialties segment, specifically within flexible packaging, functional papers, and self-adhesives, including glassine, labels and dye-sublimation categories.
Helios Resins signed a capacity reservation agreement for FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) developed by Avantium. The raw material can be commercially used for coating resins, surfactants, polyamides, polyurethanes and the 100% plant-based polymer material PEF (polyethylene furanoate). Helios Resins intends to purchase FDCA from a future industrial-scale facility based on a technology license from Avantium.
TricorBraun acquired Perth-based plastic packaging distributor and manufacturer Plas-Pak WA, expanding its Australian footprint to Western Australia. Plas-Pak WA provides a range of plastic packaging components for customers in Australia and New Zealand across several industries, including food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical and industrial.
Pomì announced a brand refresh by introducing an all-red look aligned with contemporary branding trends. Its new wordmark replaces the green leaf accent and the drop shadow with a sleek, flat design. The font is a bolder, wider serif typeface with uniform thickness, enhancing legibility and presenting a more grounded presence. The brand also released two new packaging options: A signature Full Barrier pack designed for SIG Combibloc carton boxes and a Plant-Based package for Tetra Pak selections. Both are designed utilizing reduced polymer content and sugarcane-based materials with environmental sustainability in focus.
In brief: Launches and releases
Aptar Closures introduced a fully recyclable flow control dispensing solution suitable for various products, including F&B applications such as condiments and sauces. The company’s SimpliCycle valve comprises low-density thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). It can be paired with rigid and flexible containers for products with a wide range of viscosities, such as honey and water. The control dispensing solution yields “exemplary” flow control and a consistent flow rate, ensuring precision.
LG Electronics became a founding member of a new voluntary industry program launched at Consumer Electronics Show 2024 in Las Vegas, US, by the Consumer Technology Association. The Consumer Technology Circularity Initiative aims to advance the circular economy in the electronics industry by highlighting industry innovations across the lifecycle of consumer technology products that reduce waste, stimulate reuse, enhance recycling, reduce climate impact and result in less disposal of consumer electronics.
Celebration Packaging launched a range of high-clarity tamper-evident food packaging made from at least 30% recycled PET under its SolutionWare brand. The range includes sandwich packs, rectangular salad containers with hinged lids and deli containers with separate lids.
Reusable packaging container provider IFCO launched a reusable plastic pallet called Dora across Europe. The solution is 25% lighter than conventional wood pallets, reducing transportation costs. Dora is described as robust, durable, moisture-resistant,and washable. It is made from 100% high-density PE and has an average damage rate of less than 1% compared to 25% of wood pallets. Dora can also be reused up to ten times more than conventional wood pallets.
Furniture retailer XXXLutz Group partnered with Stora Enso to develop alternatives to conventional packaging materials: Papira and Fibrease. Papira is a bio-based and biodegradable foam made from wood with shock-absorbing properties, making it “ideal” for protective packaging. Fibrease is a lightweight wood fiber composite foam with damping and insulation capacity, designed to replace PU foams in packaging solutions. XXXLutz Group and Stora Enso aim to reduce carbon emissions by substituting traditional polymeric foams with lightweight wood-based alternatives.
In brief: Events and awards
Greiner Packaging received two WorldStar awards in the Food category for its K3 r100 plastic cup and the sustainability-focused redesign of a yogurt packaging.
Intralogistics expert Westfalia Technologies announced it will be presenting its compact single-mast storage and retrieval machine for the first time at LogiMAT in Stuttgart, Germany, from March 19-21. The company’s “bestseller” is said to pave the way for small and medium-sized companies to process automation along the supply chain.
