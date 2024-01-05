Beyond The Headlines: Südpack boosts recycling operations with Carboliq acquisition, Securikett launches tamper-proof security seal
05 Jan 2024 --- This week in industry news, Südpack acquired additional shares of Carboliq, and Securikett launched a new eco-security seal to boost the environmental sustainability of its packaging. Meanwhile, Lavazza and Paris Baguette partnered for their first-ever packaged coffee available for in-café purchase.
In brief: Acquisitions and expansions
Südpack acquired further shares of Carboliq and appointed Dirk Hardow as managing director. By doing so, Südpack said it demonstrates its commitment to a closed-loop system for plastics and to chemical recycling as a complementary recycling technology. With the acquisition, the film manufacturer also strengthens its “leading” position in terms of a circular economy for flexible packaging in the industry. Südpack is also the “only” manufacturer of flexible films with direct access to capacities for chemical recycling. Carboliq’s method is an advanced thermochemical process that is also called direct oiling. What primarily differentiates the Carboliq process from other pyrolysis technologies is its flexibility regarding infeed materials, which do not necessarily have to be based on polyolefin. Due to its high feedstock tolerance, Carboliq is also suitable for converting not only contaminated, mixed or other plastics into oil, but also flexible packaging and highly complex multilayer films.
Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of Insight Distributing. The transaction represents the 77th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market-leading platform, Insight’s customers can expect the same customized service coupled with an “even greater” offering of products and solutions.
India-based Ansa Folding Carton acquired a strategic stake in Rich Printers, which is also based in Mumbai, India. The deal was said to position the combined entity as a major player in the country’s paper conversion manufacturing sector. Ansa, known for its expertise in packaging solutions, will now operate five paper conversion manufacturing plants across India. The move will strengthen Ansa’s market position and enhance its ability to cater to the growing demand for high-quality cartons across industries.
In brief: Launches and business news
Securikett, a pioneer in the field of physical and digital tamper protection for packaging, launched a new eco-security seal to improve the environmental sustainability of packaging. The multifunctional paper security label offers comprehensive protection against various tampering methods and contributes to a circular economy. If an attempt is made to remove the label from the packaging using liquid, the Wash Void function is triggered and the text “TAMPERED” is displayed. If an attempt is made to remove the label using heat, the label will turn partially orange. If too much cold is applied, the cold color reacts and parts of the label turn blue.
Recycling solutions provider Quest Resource, through its Quest Resource Management Group subsidiary, announced US patent approval of Quest Proganics. Quest Proganics is a proprietary, “unique-to-the-market” process that enables companies to achieve organic waste diversion rates of up to 96%, which is higher than any preexisting large-scale organic waste diversion program for the grocery industry. Since integrating the solution across a grocery chain of more than 60 stores, one Quest client has consistently achieved these diversion rates, doubling the volume of food waste that is collected and recycled, and cutting emission levels in half. The results have been a catalyst for Quest winning the 2023 award for Top Waste Management Company by Food and Beverage Technology Review.
Lavazza, a leading name in the coffee industry and bakery café Paris Baguette announced the expansion of their partnership with the introduction of the Paris Baguette Blend. The collaboration will introduce Paris Baguette’s first-ever packaged coffee available for in-café purchase and builds upon the existing successful alliance between the two brands, combining Paris Baguette’s commitment to quality and Lavazza’s expertise in crafting coffee.
Mars China announced a step toward sustainable packaging with the launch of its Snickers bar featuring dark chocolate cereal. This innovative new product offers a low-sugar and low-glycemic index (GI) option. It features individual packaging made from a PP monomaterial, adhering to the concept of “Designed For Recycling,” which can be recycled in designated channels. Mars China implemented more detailed internal validation and quality standards to ensure the Snickers packaging materials meet food safety requirements for product protection.
McKee Foods, maker of the Little Debbie brand, revealed two additions to its Valentine’s Day lineup, accompanied by a packaging refresh. Presenting the all-new Little Debbie Vanilla Mini Donuts and Big Pack Valentine Cakes — Vanilla, these treats were developed to “please taste buds and infuse sweetness into the season.” In addition, Little Debbie is unveiling fresh packaging graphics across the Valentine’s Day lineup.
By Natalie Schwertheim