Beyond The Headlines: Suzano nears pulp mill completion, Amcor launches recycle-ready refill pouch in China
10 May 2024 --- This week in industry news, Suzano announced its Cerrado Project, the “largest single-line pulp mill in the world,” will be operational in coming weeks. Meanwhile, Amcor worked with personal care company Avon to launch a refill pouch for shower gels in China and TricorBraun acquired two prominent Australian packaging distributors.
In brief: Business news
Suzano released its first quarter 2024 financial results and announced its Cerrado Project is nearing completion. The project is said to be the “largest ever” capital investment project by the company, with a planned funding of R$22.2 billion (~US$4.3 billion). It will host a mill boasting an annual production capacity of 2.55 million tons of pulp, used in producing sanitary papers and sanitary pads, printing and writing papers and packaging paper, among other items. Under construction in Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul state, the pulp mill is now 94% complete and will be operational in a few weeks. It will be the largest single-line pulp mill in the world, announced Suzano.
The Republic Services Polymer Center in Las Vegas, US, completed the final acceptance test of Krones Recycling’s plant for PET and polyolefins. The plant, commissioned at the end of 2023, has an expected output of over 50,000 tons of recycled plastics. Republic Services appointed Krones as the general contractor. As a turnkey specialist, Krones supplied the entire line, from the sorting system and the granulators to the washing line and flake sorting to utilities such as compressed air generation and water treatment. Approximately half of the throughput volume comprises a PE/PP fraction destined for sale to Blue Polymers, a joint venture established by Republic Services in 2023.
In brief: Launches and releases
Amcor and Avon launched the AmPrima Plus refill pouch for Avon’s Little Black Dress classic shower gels in China, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint by 83%. The 350 mL refill pouch features recycle-ready material while maintaining barrier properties and consumer convenience. Avon plans to use 50% recycled content in all plastic by 2030 and promote collection schemes. The companies are working on the Shimmer Shower gel, which is anticipated to launch later this year.
Sidel delivered a central palletizing system with eight robotic cells at Unilever’s Ploiesti nutrition factory in Romania, handling 28 packing lines for brands like Knorr. Sidel’s system, achieving up to 98 pallets per hour, features two clusters of robots with centralized pallet management and efficient product infeeds. The modular design accommodates recurring line modifications and integrates into the Unilever digital process.
In brief: Mergers and acquisitions
TricorBraun acquired two prominent Australian packaging distributors, UniquePak and Alplas Products, solidifying its position in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). UniquePak, based in New South Wales, specializes in premium glass packaging solutions for the spirits, wine, pharma and food industries. Alplas Products, located in Victoria, has been serving industrial packaging needs for 50 years, offering metal and plastic drums, taps, fittings, closures and assembly services. The two acquisitions expand TricorBraun’s product offerings in the ANZ region. The companies will continue as stand-alone businesses, with all team members from UniquePak and Alplas maintaining their roles.
Clearwater Paper completed the acquisition of the Augusta, Georgia, bleached paperboard manufacturing facility from Graphic Packaging International. The strategic acquisition aligns with Clearwater Paper’s goal to enhance its capabilities in paperboard manufacturing and solidifies its position as a premier supplier to North American converters.
In brief: Trade shows
At Luxe Pack New York, held on May 8–9, Hunter Luxury showcased its bespoke luxury packaging at Manhattan’s Javits Convention Center. The company exhibited three recent projects, including the Numoo Skin Revive range, Joonbyrd’s innovative body care line and the luxurious hand-carved oak wood case for Glenglasshaugh’s Serpentine Coastal Cask Collection.
Danimer Scientific unveiled new commercial applications and branding centered around its signature PHA biopolymer, Nodax, during NPE 2024, North America’s largest plastics trade show in Florida, US. With full PHA production capability, Danimer is looking for growth with commercial partners for several applications, including cutlery, flexible food packaging and paper packaging barrier coatings. The company invested in Kentucky's “first of its kind” commercial production facility to bring PHAs to the global market.
By Radhika Sikaria