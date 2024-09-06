Beyond The Headlines: Tomra’s new reverse vending machine, Berry Global’s Fachpack 2024 releases
06 Sep 2024 --- This week in industry news, Tomra unleashed Tomra R2, a reverse vending machine with digital vouchers and expanded charity donations. Meanwhile, Berry Global announced it will showcase a variety of rigid and flexible plastic packaging at Fachpack 2024 and Novolex acquired American Twisting.
In brief: Launches and releases
Tomra introduced Tomra R2, which enables smaller stores to offer the convenience of pouring over 100 empty drink containers for recycling into a reverse vending machine in one go. Debuting with it are two developments in deposit refund payouts, with digital vouchers direct to a user’s mobile browser and more options to donate to charity. Tested in multiple European countries, the Tomra R2 features a design with more visual guidance and better user flow. It integrates with existing backroom storage solutions, simplifying maintenance and minimizing disruptions in retail environments.
Zünd launched a new loading system featuring a table extension and integrated registration system for efficient handling of various materials during the production process. The board-loading extension with Undercam allows the loading of the cutter with a static loading table, plus an optional fold-up loading extension and a capture system that registers printed board and sheeted substrates from below. Equipped with its own lighting system and pressure plates, it supports QR code-based production, which enables job retrieval for mixed material stacks. Compatible with Zünd G3 and D3 cutters, this system is said to optimize production and enhance cutting precision.
Pak Tech introduced the TwinKlip Applicator, which is designed for the automated application of TwinKlip Handles on products like shampoo and body wash. It processes 12 bottles per batch at ten cycles per minute, with a 15% overspeed capability for short bursts. The machine is said to “improve efficiency, reduce labor costs and accommodate multiple products without sacrificing speed.”
Cosmeto Pack’s web application, SafePAC, is set to release an online app developed by Kreatis and consortium CosmeBooste in early October. The project, completed successfully in June, helps packaging and cosmetic professionals assess health risks from chemical migration in packaging. Through beta testing, SafePAC is being refined with input from Cosmeto Pack partners.
Linx Printing Technologies introduced two new inks, Linx Black Strong Plastic-Film Ink 1015 and 3415, designed for codes on modern flexible films. These inks offer reliable adhesion on various plastic packaging formats and are PFAS-free and CMR-free (carcinogenic, mutagenic, reprotoxic), complying with European Printing Ink Association standards. The 3415 version is non-MEK. These inks are tested to ensure their performance across different pack formats, such as plastic flow wrap for dry foods and plastic pouches for food sauces, confectionery, pet foods and household chemicals.
In a new report released by Tosca, titled Navigating the Future: A Guide to EU Packaging-Related Regulations, the company advises businesses on adapting to new EU packaging laws, emphasizing waste reduction, reuse and recycling. The EU’s new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation and updated extended producer responsibility laws aim to shift packaging from a linear to a circular economy. Tosca provides continuous support to help businesses navigate these changes, meet regulatory requirements and thrive in a sustainability-driven market through tailored packaging strategies. Through reusable packaging solutions, companies can enhance market access and foster innovation.
In brief: Trade shows
At Fachpack 2024, Berry Global announced it will present a range of rigid and flexible plastic packaging solutions. Key innovations include a Flow Restrictor for sauce caps, where both the lightweight cap and Flow Restrictor are manufactured in PP so that the cap can be more easily recycled. Innovation in plastic handles for industrial containers allows both containers and handles to be recycled together. The Proxima tethered closure reduces littering. Berry will also showcase its range of lightweight containers and closures for the food sector. Additionally, Berry will highlight its CleanStream technology and flexible films like Omni Xtra+ PE cling film and Entour monomaterial laminated films.
Nefab will present its latest innovations in sustainable packaging and digital solutions at Fachpack 2024. The showcase includes fiber-based packaging like EdgePak Collar, which reduces CO2 emissions, waste and transport costs, along with FiberFlute, a fully recyclable cushioning solution. Nefab will also highlight circular thermoformed solutions, such as customizable trays and sustainable cushioning. Additionally, Nefab’s digital and logistics services will be featured, optimizing supply chains through real-time data and comprehensive visibility, including a GreenCalc Life Cycle Analysis tool for assessing environmental and financial impacts.
In brief: Collaborations and acquisitions
Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe (AGP-Europe) entered a long-term Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Rezolv Energy’s St. George solar photovoltaic project in Bulgaria, starting in April 2026. The agreement is intended to provide 110 GWh of renewable electricity annually for 12 years, helping AGP-Europe meet over 80% of its 2030 renewable energy targets. Schneider Electric supported the VPPA negotiation.
Novolex acquired the assets of American Twisting, a family-owned manufacturer of twisted-paper handles for over 100 years. The acquisition secures a continued supply of handles for Novolex’s paper bags. American Twisting’s eligible employees will join Novolex.
By Sichong Wang