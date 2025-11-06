Blue Circle Olefins advances first circular methanol-to-olefins plant in the Netherlands
Key takeaways
- Blue Circle Olefins has secured funding to begin conceptual engineering and permitting for developing a commercial methanol-to-olefins facility in the Netherlands.
- The plant will convert green methanol from waste and residues into circular ethylene and propylene.
- The project aims to enhance Europe’s supply security, with operations targeted to start in 2030.
Blue Circle Olefins, a European circular olefins producer, has secured funding for the next phase of ProjectNL, the development of a commercial methanol-to-olefins production facility in the Netherlands.
Blue Circle Olefins is said to be the first in developing a circular methanol-to-olefins production plant in the country. The investment by a consortium of private investors and a Kansen voor West subsidy allows the start of the conceptual engineering and permitting process.
According to the company, the facility is designed to cut life cycle GHG emissions of plastics, including PP, PE, and PVC, by more than 80% compared to current fossil production processes.
Ralph Koekkoek, CEO at Blue Circle Olefins, says: “Securing this funding represents an important step in the development of ProjectNL. It provides the means to begin the conceptual engineering and permitting phase, a crucial stage on the path to reaching commercial operation in 2030.”
Innovative approach
Blue Circle Olefins focuses on the production and sales of circular olefins as a drop-in replacement for its fossil-based equivalents.
Using green methanol, produced from mixed plastic waste, agricultural and forestry residues, the company aims to create a commercially viable method to produce fossil-free plastics and chemicals.
The 200-kiloton plant will convert methanol into fully circular ethylene and propylene, the basic building blocks for many products produced by the European chemical industry.
The production facility will start operating in 2030. The plant also aims to contribute to the local supply security and reduce the dependence on oil and gas imports into Europe.
Blue Circle Olefins has selected Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as the location of choice for the development of the project.
Nico van Dooren, director new business of Port of Rotterdam: “We welcome Blue Circle Olefins in the Port of Rotterdam and are looking forward to facilitating them in the final site selection process.”
“The production of fully circular chemical feedstocks is an excellent fit with our strategy to become a climate-neutral and circular port contributing to resilience, security of supply, and strategic autonomy.”