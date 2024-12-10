Blue Ocean Closures partners with Great Earth to introduce fiber-based cap for supplements
Great Earth has introduced a fiber-based cap for its nutritional supplements, developed in collaboration with Blue Ocean Closures. The cap used on Great Earth’s Magnesium product replaced traditional plastic caps with a fiber-based solution, signaling a step forward in sustainable packaging practices in the supplement market.
Blue Ocean Closures’ cap is recyclable, like paper. The shift highlights growing consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives, impacting the entire value chain, particularly the retail sector, which directly engages with customers.
Lars Sandberg, CEO of Blue Ocean Closures, tells Packaging Insights: “Sustainability links closely to fundamental values and the touch and feel of paper has a strong signal value. Many times, it can be linked to other positive aspects such as health.”
“Once the closures fulfill the basic technical demand, these positive aspects will run over a wide range of demographics and can be relatively independent of political views. In other words, if people can have strong opinions about electric or petrol cars, very few are against functional sustainable packaging.”
Driving sustainability and collaboration
Great Earth’s key priorities are reducing plastic usage and empowering customers to make informed, sustainable choices. The closure, crafted from renewable resources, aims to spark conversations about sustainability and foster dialogue during customer interactions.
Their products are bio-based, ocean-degradable and introduced as a concept “completely new to the market.”
“Introducing a totally new material on the market has some challenges and advantages. We have gradually increased our technical performance, optimizing design and the manufacturing processes to outperform plastic closures,” highlights Sandberg.
“The closure has potentially been overlooked when it comes to being used as a tool for differentiating, and now we can show how it sends very clear signals to the consumer about genuine care for sustainability and health. ”
Blue Ocean Closures is developing new innovations and more sustainable packaging solutions. The company’s eco-friendly closures have created new opportunities for collaborations and business growth.
“We are now scaling up production, initially focusing and working with supplement brands that see a value in being first or early with bringing sustainable and appealing innovations to market. This is going to be followed by more standard products, for example, in spreads and drinks and of the first custom-designed products toward the end of the coming year,” Sandberg concludes.