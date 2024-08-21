Borealis and Infinium team up to produce low-carbon plastics from CO2 waste
21 Aug 2024 --- Borealis, a supplier of advanced and sustainable plastics, and Infinium, a US-based electrofuels provider, are producing low-carbon plastics from waste CO2 emissions. These plastics, called polyolefins, are commonly used in manufacturing consumer goods like packaging, appliances, clothing and medical devices.
Infinium, known for being the first to supply commercial quantities of eNaphtha — a sustainable drop-in alternative to traditional fossil-based naphtha — is contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions in plastics production.
Manufactured at Infinium’s Project Pathfinder facility in Corpus Christi, US, this eNaphtha is shipped to Borealis’ Porvoo facility in Finland, where it is used to create sustainable polyolefins. The first commercial shipment of eNaphtha left the US in May 2024.
“Many people aren’t aware that countless plastics products we use every day come from fossil-based components. With Infinium eNaphtha, Borealis will create plastics with an ultra-low carbon footprint for customers and end consumers seeking more sustainable, environmentally friendly alternatives,” says Infinium CEO Robert Schuetzle.
Plastics made from Infinium eNaphtha can be manufactured using the same facilities and equipment. The product can be recycled using the same equipment as conventional naphtha-based plastics. Infinium’s eNaphtha has received ISCC Plus certification, which tracks the sustainability of the feedstock throughout the production process.
“We are excited to be using Infinium eNaphtha to expand our portfolio of sustainable products. Atmospheric carbon is a strategic element of the Borealis Circular Cascade approach to foster the transition toward greater circularity in plastics and carbon. It allows us to serve the needs of our customers while reducing their carbon footprints,” says Mirjam Mayer, vice president circular economy solutions at Borealis.
“Through this collaboration with Infinium we show that atmospheric carbon, obtained by effectively capturing and storing carbon emissions in products during their lifetime, can constitute a circular building block for the future. This is one of the ways Borealis is reinventing essentials for sustainable living.”