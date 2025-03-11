Borealis unveils recyclable PP for enhanced thermoforming efficiency
Borealis has introduced Borealis HC609TF, the latest addition to its thermoforming portfolio. The high-stiffness PP homopolymer is said to offer transparency, processability, and enhanced rigidity, making it suitable for packaging applications that require performance, efficiency, and aesthetics.
Thermoforming is a key manufacturing process for producing lightweight, durable packaging, particularly for F&B and other consumer goods. The process involves heating a plastic sheet until it becomes pliable before molding it into the desired shape. Its cost-effectiveness and ability to deliver high-quality results make it a preferred choice across various industries, according to the company.
Borealis shares that with the growing pressure to balance performance and sustainability, manufacturers need to produce packaging solutions that deliver on both fronts.
Florin Sabau, global commercial director consumer products rigid at Borealis, tells Packaging Insights: “HC609TF can be used as monomaterial solution in a multilayer sheet, which makes the sheet fully recyclable. The high stiffness of HC609TF allows downgauging, which will automatically result in lower weight. ”
Borealis HC609TF can be used for trays, cups, and containers. Its enhanced stiffness ensures durability, while its transparency can enhance aesthetics. Furthermore, its processability facilitates efficient manufacturing, enabling up to 10% faster cycle times.
The material is recyclable through both mechanical and chemical processes, and it is said to be suitable for reusable packaging structures. By helping to reduce material consumption and waste, Borealis HC609TF aligns with the company’s EverMinds initiative, which aims to accelerate the transition toward a circular economy for plastics.
Last year, Borealis secured Letters of No Objection (LNO) from the US Food and Drug Administration, affirming the safe use of specific grades of its Borcycle M PCR plastics. The authority issued two LNOs allowing Borcycle M PCR high-density PE and PP to be used up to 100% in certain dry food contact applications.