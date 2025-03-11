LyondellBasell launches recyclable and renewable copolymer for rigid food packs
LyondellBasell (LYB) has released the Pro-Fax EP649U, a PP impact copolymer for rigid food packaging. It features recycled and renewable content, resulting in thin-walled and lightweight containers.
James Deaton, commercial manager at LYB, says: “Our purpose is creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Pro-fax EP649U exemplifies our commitment to innovation by giving our customers choices to meet their sustainability objectives without compromising performance.”
The packaging solution facilitates mold release, reduces static, and improves downstream handling on high-speed filling lines. Moreover, the size and shape of the container are suitable for stacking, allowing reduced container wall thickness.
Recycling and renewable properties
LYB’s packaging solution is included in its CirculenRenew and CirculenRevive portfolios, which provide customers with the means to achieve sustainability goals for carbon footprint and recycled content.
Both packaging ranges are certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification and include renewable or recycled content using a mass-balance approach. CirculenRenew is made from bio-based wastes and residues, while CirculenRevive utilizes pyrolysis oil from plastic waste feedstock.
In a similar development, LYB, Infinity Recycling, and Chevron Phillips Chemical invested in plastic circulatory specialist Alterra. The investment will advance the commercialization of Alterra’s Advanced Recycling technology, designed to transform discarded plastic into valuable raw materials to cut landfill dependence.
Food contact safe
The Pro-Fax EP649U container does not contain controlled rheology — the method for regulating melt index — byproducts that can give packaged goods an unwanted taste and odor.
Moreover, it meets regulatory demand as it complies with food contact rules for the US and other countries. It is described as a “non-phthalate catalyst for resin production and exclusively non-animal derived additives.”