Bpacks secures pre-seed funding to develop tree bark-based packaging
Bpacks, a European start-up developing tree bark-based packaging technology, has raised €1 million (US$1.05 million) in pre-seed funding. The investment will support the company’s mission to replace traditional plastic packaging with a compostable, biodegradable alternative.
The start-up’s material, made from 80% wood waste byproducts, is designed to work with standard plastic manufacturing equipment and pulp molding technology. This composite material has a high antibacterial index, which extends the shelf life of perishable items — such as meat, fruits and vegetables — by up to seven days, thereby reducing food waste by more than 42%.
Co-founder and COO of Bpacks, Lev Bolshakov, tells Packaging Insights: “We focused on being the first in the world to use bark as an innovative technology for the mass production of rigid packaging. Bark, a waste product from the wood industry, is available for use as a raw material. Therefore, we are creating packaging that is competitive in both quality and price compared to plastic alternatives.”
Investment in production capacity
The funds will be used to purchase production equipment for Bpacks’ facility in Belgrade, Serbia and expand its team of scientists who are dedicated to product development.
“We have established our own laboratory with production capacity, enhanced our R&D team with new staff, validated the viability and safety of our products and are now preparing them for market launch,” says Bolshakov.
“This includes obtaining all required certifications for Serbia, which we have already secured and we are currently receiving certifications for the EU. Additionally, we submitted the Bpacks innovation to the patent bureau this year. All of this is helping us to expand into new markets. ”
Expansion plans
The company is rooted in the principles of the circular economy, with its packaging fully home-compostable. Its partnership with Gomex, a retailer with over 300 stores across Southern Europe, highlights the company’s commercial progress.
Bpacks’ production operations will be based in Spain, with an initial focus on European markets. Looking ahead, Bpacks aims to expand its commercial footprint into North America by 2026.
“We are actively raising funds to establish a manufacturing facility for pellets and packaging products in Spain. We plan to begin operations there in Q1 2025, which will enable us to address the needs of the European packaging market and expand into the US,” Bolshakov highlights.
Bpacks is also exploring the potential of its bark-based material to create a wider range of products, including food trays, coffee cups and beauty product containers. The company aims to diversify its offerings and increase the impact of its technology.
“We are constantly adapting our technology to meet the diverse needs of our clients, leading us to develop more tailored solutions for large packaging manufacturers. Additionally, we aim to expand our production line by dedicating one line to testing formulas and innovating with various types of packaging. We also plan to franchise our technology by forming strategic partnerships worldwide,” he concludes.