BrauBeviale 2024: Sidel to showcase latest bottle washer tech as reuse demands grow
Sidel has launched a new bottle washer branded Hydra Ultrasonic, combining chemical and ultrasound technology for high performance, production cost reductions and environmental footprint improvements.
The manufacturer will unveil the technology at the international trade show, BrauBeviale, in Nuremberg, Germany, November 26–28.
Consumer attitudes, combined with reuse targets set by legislation, is driving increased demand for returnable glass and PET bottle solutions.
“Real progress means doing more with less. That’s why, in developing our new bottle washing technology, we set ourselves two objectives: to improve the machine’s washing capacity while at the same time reducing its overall consumption and carbon footprint,” says Andrea Solfa, Sidel’s product manager.
Controlled washing quality
As the beverage industry further embraces the benefits of refillable returnable glass bottles, manufacturers require bottle-washing technology to safely ensure bottles are hygienically cleaned before being returned to consumers.
To eliminate dirt and debris,the washing process for bottles requires balancing temperature, concentration of chemical detergents and time.
Identifying the need for a high-performing bottle-washing solution while achieving substantial energy, water and chemical savings, Sidel has developed the Hydra Ultrasonic.
The bottle washer combines the use of chemicals and ultrasonic technology, increasing the mechanical effect and thereby reducing the washing time and temperature required while improving the machine’s performance.
During the bottle cleaning process, Sidel’s Hydra Ultrasonic achieves high washing efficiency on both interior and exterior walls, even removing some caustic resistant types of dirt. Through this improved washing process, carrier beams are also effectively cleaned due to the mechanical effect of ultrasound. The washing process is competitive in performance, leading to lower rejection rates and therefore increasing production rates by up to 15%.
Footprint reduction
The addition of ultrasonic technology, combined with the traditional use of chemical agents, has an important effect on the overall environmental impact of the machine.
The new bottle-washing solution removes dirt and debris with greater efficiency at a lower temperature throughout the bottle-washing process, resulting in a 20% reduction in steam consumption and a 15% reduction in water consumption. By enabling 100% electrification through the heat pump, and replacing the use of steam with hot water, the new Hydra Ultrasonic enables a further cut in CO2 emissions.
The new Hydra Ultrasonic supports beverage bottlers to reduce their production costs through total cost of ownership savings. Sidel says the solution is a “profitable investment” for manufacturers as it requires shorter washing time and, therefore, “far fewer” components such as motors, pockets and chain length and reduces plant heating by up to 50%.
Sidel’s new bottle washer achieves a 20% reduction in overall footprint compared to traditional bottle washing solutions. Its advanced technology also requires less maintenance and a reduced level of cleaning.
Visitors to Sidel’s stand in Hall 7A, Booth 223 will be able to experience the dual-technology bottle washer through an interactive 3D animation.