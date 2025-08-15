Mondi launches high-performance barrier paper for improved shelf life and convenience
Mondi has expanded its range of high-performance barrier papers by introducing FunctionalBarrier Paper Ultimate. The paper-based solution is designed to meet stringent packaging requirements and offers brands a more sustainable alternative to conventional multimaterial packaging.
The solution’s robust barrier properties ensure an extended shelf life and added consumer convenience.
Following a €16 million (US$18.7 million) technology investment at its plant in Solec, Poland, Mondi is ramping up the production of this high-performance barrier paper. FunctionalBarrier Paper Ultimate features superior protection against oxygen, water vapour, and grease, with an oxygen transmission rate below 0.5 cubic centimeters per square meter per day (m2d), and a water vapour transmission rate under 0.5 g/m2d.
According to internal product impact assessments, the solution offers substantially lower cradle-to-grave CO2 emissions compared to traditional multilayer plastic or aluminium-based materials.
“FunctionalBarrier Paper Ultimate is the result of customer-driven innovation,” says Dirk Gabriel, chief operating officer for Consumer Flexibles at Mondi.
“With this solution, we are helping brands transition away from multi-material packaging that is not recyclable, without compromising on product performance. This is another concrete step toward fulfilling our MAP2030 sustainability commitments, which focus on designing circular solutions, empowering people, and taking meaningful action on climate change.”
Multifunctional tech
The new paper can be used for various high-barrier applications, such as packaging for instant coffee sticks, pod overwraps, tea sachets, dried food seasonings, muesli and cereal bars, and bouillon cubes.
FunctionalBarrier Paper Ultimate is designed to align with the company’s Path to Circularity Scorecard. It is fully recyclable, meeting the requirements outlined in the Cepi Recyclability Laboratory Test Method (Version 1 – January 2025) and 4evergreen’s Recycling Evaluation Protocol for recycling mills that use conventional processes.
Mondi says its commitment to recyclability ensures that customers can opt for a more sustainable packaging solution that supports their circular economy goals. This supports customers to meet evolving regulatory demands and growing consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives.
The new paper-based packaging is designed for seamless integration into existing production processes, as it is compatible with horizontal and vertical form-fill-seal packing lines, making it easy to incorporate into current manufacturing setups.