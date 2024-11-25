B’Zeos secures seed funding to accelerate seaweed-based packaging development
B’Zeos, a European blue-tech innovation company, has closed its seed round to scale up its compostable seaweed-based packaging solutions. The seed round was led by Venture capital company Faber, with participation from ICIG Ventures, the venture capital unit of International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG).
B’Zeos develops seaweed-based solutions that are fully bio-based, home compostable and compatible with existing packaging production lines.
The bio-based solutions provider can now accelerate product development, meet industry demands more swiftly and initiate commercial production with our corporate partners.
B’Zeo’s CEO and founder, Guy Maurice, comments: “We’ve developed a truly sustainable seaweed-based packaging solution derived from various seaweed species. We’re not just focused on creating an eco-friendly solution — we’re providing an industry-ready, scalable alternative for packaging manufacturers globally.”
“Backed by strategic investors and leveraging our extensive experience in the packaging sector, B’Zeos is poised to lead the way in transforming the industry with our innovative materials.”
Seaweed for packaging
The latest financing round builds on previous funding from pre-seed biotech investor biotope by VIB, ocean-tech accelerator Sustainable Ocean Alliance (SOA) and private and public grants from the Research Council of Norway, Global Seaweed Coalition, Innovation Norway and the Eureka Network’s Eurostars program.
Faber’s commitment to advancing ocean-based technologies makes them a suitable investment partner, says B’Zeos. “Additionally, our collaboration with ICIG — a privately owned industrial group with expertise in biotechnology and novel materials — enables us to fine-tune our products and increase production using ICIG’s extensive knowledge in compounds,” adds the company.
Seaweed is a suitable raw material for sustainable packaging as it grows rapidly, sequesters CO2, requires no land or freshwater and does not release microplastics. “Our materials’ versatility supports various applications across sectors, helping our corporate partners achieve their sustainability goals.”
B’Zeos has validated its packaging solutions through five paid pilot projects, including collaborations with industry leaders such as Nestlé. With the additional funding, the company continues participating in pilot schemes to demonstrate the value of its solutions, potentially reaching test-shop readiness with its partners.