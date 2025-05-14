SIG equips Smart Earth with spouted pouch for pet supplements in Chile
SIG and Smart Earth, a nutritional pet food company, have launched a Camelina Oil supplement packaged in SIG’s CloverCap pouch for the Chilean market.
The SIG solution offers “easy-handling,” space-saving storage, and portion control due to the reclosable cap.
“This is an exciting and fast-growing market segment, and we are confident that our diverse range of spouted pouch solutions can deliver significant value to brands like Smart Earth,” says Thiago Franzin, head of sales bag-in-box and spouted pouch Latin America at SIG.
“We are proud to support a launch that brings innovation and differentiation to the pet food category.”
Smart Earth’s Camelina Oil is a plant-based supplement that promotes “vitality and a shiny coat.”
The pet nutrition company aims to expand the product launch to other South American markets, such as Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina.
Mary Matos, business development director at Smart Earth, says: “Convenience, ease of use, and nutritional value were key drivers in our decision to partner with SIG and introduce Camelina Oil in this format.”
Recently, Packaging Insights explored how the pet food packaging sector is experiencing steady growth driven by rising demand for single-serve formats, like in pouches, environmental sustainability, and regional production.