China introduces stringent regulations for parcel delivery sector as e-commerce booms
09 Jan 2024 --- China’s Ministry of Transport announced new stringent regulations for the country’s burgeoning parcel delivery sector in a move aimed at boosting environmental sustainability and consumer protection. The measures are set to take effect on March 1.
The new amendment from last week replaces the 2013 rules, mirroring the sector’s expansion. Central to the regulation is the push toward eco-friendly packaging. The updated rules encourage companies to adopt sustainable materials, countering the industry’s ecological footprint, which includes over 9 million tons of paper and 1.8 million tons of plastic annually.
Additionally, it encourages enterprises engaged in express delivery services to implement green design, adopt sustainable transportation methods and utilize green energy.
The regulations also emphasize that express delivery services should use packaging products that comply with national mandatory standards and refrain from using illegal plastic products.
It is encouraged to increase the reuse ratio of express delivery packaging and promote the application of recyclable, easily recyclable and degradable express packaging.
Green development for e-commerce
E-commerce, constituting over 80% of delivery services in China, is urged to lead in promoting green packaging.
China, currently the largest parcel delivery market globally, exceeded 120 billion packages for the first time in 2023, marking a tenfold increase since 2013, according to the State Post Bureau. This growth, however, has led to environmental concerns.
A joint action plan by the National Development and Reform Commission, State Post Bureau, and other state authorities aims to establish a standard system for green courier packaging by 2025, including a ban on toxic materials.
China’s initiative also aligns with its other environmental policies. Having launched a five-year plan in 2020, the country has been working on targets like banning non-biodegradable plastic bags and disposable plastic products in hotels by 2025.
Sustainability innovations
Innovations are already underway in response to these regulations. A GovGrant report highlights the tripling of innovation in plastic technology since 2015, with Asia, particularly China, leading in this arena.
Dow and Procter & Gamble China collaborated on an “air capsule” for sustainable e-commerce packaging. This initiative aims to protect products while minimizing waste and enhancing recyclability.
Meanwhile, STO Express, one of the courier giants in China, developed radio-frequency identification reusable bags made of polyester fiber, featuring a wireless system of tags that uses radio waves for tracking and recycling purposes.
By Sichong Wang