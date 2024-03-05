Chlorophyll Water launches rPET bottles with CleanFlake tech in US first
05 Mar 2024 --- Chlorophyll Water is launching new beverage bottles made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET) with Avery Dennison’s CleanFlake label technology — an adhesive that deactivates to allow labels and adhesive to separate cleanly from the bottles during the recycling process.
Chlorophyll Water says it is the first-ever bottled water in the US to pass the Clean Label Project certification, a scheme that runs random trials to detect chemicals of concern like heavy metals, pesticide residues and plasticizers in F&B products.
“As a brand, Chlorophyll Water is committed to sustainability and technology, which can improve the impact that packaging has on our environment,” explains the company’s founder, Matt Levine.
“In utilizing bottles made from 100% recycled plastic, our intention is to make a truly meaningful and lasting environmental impact — addressing the plastic waste challenge, minimizing our use of virgin, fossil-fuel based packaging.”
Transition to rPET
The bottles are made from food-grade rPET, recycled as per technologies approved by the US FDA and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for food-grade recycled material, says the company.
Chlorophyll Water selected Avery Dennison’s CleanFlake technology as their label to help improve the material yield. CleanFlake technology is built on a water-based adhesive technology that separates cleanly from PET during the caustic wash stage of the recycling process.
No adhesive residue remains on the plastic, meaning it can be processed into clean, high-quality rPET flakes. CleanFlake technology ensures that Chlorophyll Water’s labels are cleanly separated during recycling, increasing the yields of pure PET flakes.
The company will launch its new bottles in the “Hot Products” section of Natural Products Expo West, California (March 13-15) in North Hall Booth N625.
Natural’s Product Expo is the largest natural, organic and healthy products event in the US.
Edited by Louis Gore-Langton