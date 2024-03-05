SIG celebrates 3 billionth aluminum-free aseptic carton pack for dairy products
05 Mar 2024 --- SIG marks a significant milestone in its “lower-carbon aluminum-free” journey by delivering its three billionth aseptic carton pack to the European dairy industry. SIG Terra Alu-free and SIG Terra Alu-free + Forest-based polymers packaging materials employed in the carton packs reportedly offer a 23% to 63% carbon reduction compared to standard packaging materials.
Robert Kummer, sales director of Aseptic Cartons Europe at SIG, emphasizes that delivering three billion carton packs without an aluminum layer to the dairy industry is the first and most important milestone to end using aluminum in SIG packs.
“Our customers want to minimize the footprint of their products every step of the way, and we work closely together to innovate even more sustainable F&B packaging solutions for their needs.”
Meanwhile, José Matthijsse, president and general manager for Europe at SIG, outlines ambitious plans, including developing a full-barrier aluminum-free aseptic packaging structure with at least 90% paper content by 2030.
“The benefits of our pioneering aluminum-free packaging solutions push the boundaries when it comes to mixing sustainability and convenience.”
“We continue to strive to develop our alu-free options further, including ambitious plans to develop a full-barrier aluminum-free aseptic packaging structure with at least 90% paper content by 2030, with an interim target of at least 85% by 2025,” says Matthijsse.
Aseptic carton packs
Marketed as “the world’s first alu-free aseptic carton,” SIG Terra Alu-free is designed for liquid dairy products such as plain white UHT milk, cream and other oxygen-insensitive products. It is made from up to 82% renewable paperboard, with ultra-thin polymer layers to contain and protect products over long periods without refrigeration.
Furthermore, SIG Terra Alu-free + Forest-based polymers are 100% linked to forest-based renewable materials made from up to 82% FSC-certified renewable paperboard and the polymers used for the closure and the lamination of the paperboard are related to forest-based renewable material through a mass-balance system.
In 2023, SIG Terra Alu-free + Full barrier extended SIG’s range of lower carbon packaging materials without aluminum layer for use with oxygen-sensitive products such as fruit juices, nectars and plant-based beverages.
The company’s packaging materials without an aluminum layer can be run on installed SIG filling lines with minor modifications.
