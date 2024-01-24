Connectivity specialist Clearfield designs fiber-based protection vault to reduce shipping space
24 Jan 2024 --- Connectivity product provider Clearfield has announced the availability of the CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vault. The new design eliminates current supply chain constraints and delivers a reported 300% improvement in shipping and inventory space.
The design, crafted by Clearfield’s internal design team, enables the vaults to be shipped unassembled and flat packed, which enables shipping multiple vaults per pallet, saving up to 67% off freight, transportation, handling and storage costs.
“We have been diligently working to improve our supply chain process so our community broadband customers have the products each need when needed, so they can meet the deadlines and requirements for expanding fiber broadband as part of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program and other federal funding programs,” says Clearfield’s chief marketing officer, Kevin Morgan.
“When we decided to bring the design and manufacturing of our new vault in-house, we looked at the opportunity holistically and saw the untapped potential to address the high cost associated with traditional designs by using a fundamentally new approach.”
Clearfield’s CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vault is purpose-built to accept the Clearfield Passive and Cross Connect cabinets, offering ordering simplicity for Clearfield Cabinet applications and can be assembled in-field in under five minutes, explains the company.
Initial designs offer the 36”x48”x36” high-density PE (HDPE) thermoplastic vault with two lid options, a split HDPE lid with cut-out for Clearfield pedestals and cabinets and a solid split HDPE lid for slack cable storage.
The vault allows operators to mount Clearfield’s new FiberFirst 12” plastic pedestals on the lid. All tools and materials needed for easy assembly in the field are included with the packaging.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim