Consumer Convenience Technologies partners with Italian-style restaurant to enhance sauce packaging accessibility
Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) has announced a partnership with New York City-based family-style Italian restaurant Carmine’s to evolve its line of sauces through accessible packaging innovations and expanded retail availability.
The introduction of the Eeasy Lid enhances the accessibility of Carmine’s products. CCT’s patented lid reduces the torque required to open a jar by up to 50%, allowing consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by pressing a button on the lid.
The solution is said to address the needs of consumers with conditions such as carpal tunnel, tendonitis or those recovering from surgery while also supporting aging populations.
Brandon Bach, president of CCT, says: “With accessible packaging like the Eeasy Lid, we’re making sure no one gets left behind. More than one in four adults in the US struggle with some sort of disability, and that doesn’t even consider people who have weakened grip strength for other reasons. We’re proud to soon have the Eeasy Lid in 300 Shoprite stores atop Carmine’s delicious signature sauces — with more availability to come in the near future.”
Sustainable packaging for home flavors
Sustainability is another key advantage of the Eeasy Lid. Made from recyclable aluminum, the lid provides a lightweight and durable alternative to traditional tin plate lids. CCT manufactures these lids at its Dayton, US, technology center, which has the capacity to produce more than 250 million aluminum lug lids annually.
Carmine’s, known for its traditional Southern Italian cuisine, began selling its sauces — classic Marinara, creamy Vodka, fresh Tomato-Basil and spicy Fra Diavolo — during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sauces featuring the Eeasy Lid will soon be available in over 300 ShopRite grocery stores across the Northeast of the US, with additional retail rollouts planned.
Jeffrey Bank, CEO at Carmine’s, says: “Carmine’s was created to bring people around the table for simple yet delicious meals for the whole family. Now, with the Eeasy Lid, we hope to make that experience even more convenient so that people can recreate the Carmine’s experience at home with ease. We want consumers to be able to access our sauces effortlessly.”