Kaufland and VollCorner trial deposit return for cosmetic packaging in Germany
Key takeaways
- Kaufland and VollCorner Biomarkt partner with Reo to test a deposit return system for personal care packaging in Munich, Germany.
- Consumers receive €0.29 for returning empty packs from brands like Kneipp and Logocos Naturkosmetik.
- The pilot aims to make beauty packaging return as convenient as beverage bottle return and promote circular consumption.
Kaufland and VollCorner Biomarkt, two Germany-based retailers, have partnered with the digital platform Reo to trial a deposit return system (DRS) for personal care packaging. The DRS includes products from brands such as Naturkosmetik, Kneipp, and Logocos Naturkosmetik.
Consumers can return empty packaging for a deposit of €0.29 (US$0.34) at return machines in ten Kaufland stores and three VollCorner markets in the Munich region.
At the kickoff event, the partners presented the project together with the Zero Waste Innovation Hub in Munich, marking the start of the trial.
Steffanie Rainer, CEO of Reo, says: “We want to show that conscious consumption doesn’t mean going the extra mile. When sustainable solutions are seamlessly integrated into everyday life, real change becomes possible — for brands, retailers, and consumers alike.”
Packaging that is returnable is marked with a sticker on both the pack and the supermarket shelf, making it “easy” to return empty cosmetic packaging, according to Kaufland.
Jessica Koch, international sales manager at Kaufland, says: “Together with start-ups, we want to shape the future of retail and create sustainable added value. Start-ups bring fresh ideas and new perspectives to the industry, while we contribute our retail expertise.”
Return or refill?
DRS for personal care items are relatively new, with much of the industry adopting refillable packaging as an environmentally sustainable alternative to single-use options.
In an interview with Personal Care Insights, Iris Hubbes, manager for trend and design directions at Schwan Cosmetics, discussed how refillable beauty products can promote an emotional connection in consumers searching for durable, long-lasting, and environmentally aware solutions.
In recent product developments, Bormioli Luigi expanded its makeup packaging line with Swing, a refillable, recyclable, and glass lipstick. Similarly, Amcor provided Cut by Fred with its Exclusive refill technology for the France-based hair care brand’s Detox Stick Shampoo.