Cosmogen unveils aluminum brush set and makeup refill stick

27 Jun 2025
refill application

Cosmogen has launched an on-the-go brush set and a watertight, reloadable ReUse stick for makeup and skin care applications.

The brush set contains four brushes for makeup applications. It features a gold aluminum handle and no ferrule — the metal ring that often attaches brush bristles to the handle.

The ReUse stick is watertight, reloadable, and intended for skin care applications. Originally made from monomaterial polypropylene, the reuse stick is now available with an aluminum overshell in silver, rose gold, and gunmetal finish.

The applications were originally launched at Luxe Pack New York last month. 

Other recent Cosmogen developments include the Paper Stick, which is 100% paper-based and a makeup line made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or PET post-consumer recycled material, including a compact, two powder palettes, and makeup brushes. 

In addition, the personal care packaging company designed an “easy-to-use” closure system for the Babytika SPF+50 sunscreen for adults and kids and equipped Deinde with its Baby Roller application tool for the skin care brand’s eye cream.

