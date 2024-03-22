Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna: Polyjet technology 3D prints decals on glass and plastic cosmetics packaging
22 Mar 2024 --- A new three-dimensional decoration solution for glass and plastic cosmetic packaging debuts at the ongoing Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Italy (March 21 to 24). The innovation stemmed from a collaboration between cosmetics packaging specialist Baralan, 3D printing company Stratasys plus glass and plastic coatings provider ICA.
The “GP3DPRINT” water-based paint product — developed by ICA exclusively for Baralan’s packaging solutions — produces three-dimensional graphics using multi-material jetting photopolymer Stratasys Polyjet technology.
The concept enables “unique and original” product customization for beauty brands.
“3D printing on glass and plastic is tangible thanks to its adherence to the glass, transparency and charm through the use of infinite colors and designs,” explains Maurizio Ficcadenti, Global R&D Manager Baralan Group.
“The collaboration with two leading companies, Stratasys and ICA, who strongly believed in the idea, allowed us to satisfy the needs of the market,” he adds.
“Thanks to this project, it is now possible to have a unique, recognizable and outstanding product, without having to invest in expensive equipment, while at the same time promoting eco-sustainability.”
Packaging boosts branding strategies
Over the past five years, the beauty and personal care packaging market has undergone “significant transformations,” as industry leaders Albéa Cosmetics & Fragrance, Amcor Flexibles and SP Group unanimously affirmed in a Packaging Insights special report.
“Brands are seeking ways to differentiate themselves in the market by using advanced printing and design technologies to create unique and attractive packaging that resonates with their customers,” SP Group highlighted.
Albéa, meanwhile, elucidated that packaging has become more “creative and original.”
Recently, the importance of multisensory packaging for beauty products has become more popular among Gen Z consumers. A report by Easyfairs highlighted that “look, touch and smell should all be considered to appeal to today’s youngest customers.”
In other Cosmoprof 2024 highlights, Aliplast’s (Hera Group) releases an “industry-first” white paper at the trade fair, offering new operational guidelines for manufacturers in the cosmetics industry for designing “easily recyclable” cosmetic packaging.
