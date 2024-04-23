Deliver Zero partners with zero-emission delivery operator for sustainable logistics in New York
23 Apr 2024 --- Deliver Zero, an innovator in reusable container solutions, is collaborating with DutchX, US-based zero-emission delivery operator, to integrate “sustainable logistics” into food delivery across New York City.
DutchX will be transporting food deliveries with Deliver Zero’s reusable containers to its corporate clients while managing reverse logistics, facilitating the pick-up of empty containers and transporting them to Deliver Zero’s sanitation warehouses.
The partnership aims to foster accessibility, convenience and cost-effectivity in food deliveries.
Starting in New York, DutchX will leverage its electric cargo fleet and employee-based delivery workforce to facilitate delivery operations, transporting food deliveries with Deliver Zero’s reusable containers to corporate clients across New York City.
“We’re excited to partner with Deliver Zero to showcase how sustainable logistics can create a circular economy within urban delivery,” says Marcus Hoed, co-founder of DutchX. “Our alliance underscores our mutual commitment to making sustainable practices achievable and convenient for businesses and consumers.”
Novelty now, normal soon
Deliver Zero, founded by Lauren Sweeney, is dedicated to fighting climate change and waste in the food delivery industry. The company’s returnable, reusable food container network aims to make reuse easy and transparent.
Sweeney says: “We’re thrilled to partner with DutchX to demonstrate that more sustainable ways of doing business are possible. While it may be a novelty right now, reusable packaging delivered by cargo bikes will be normal in big US cities like New York within a few years. Together, we’re creating a pathway toward the best possible future.”
The reusable container start-up recently also partnered with Gently, a last-mile logistics innovator, for Los Angeles’ food delivery.
DutchX shares that in recent years, consumers typically generate over 22 pounds of single-use plastic waste in food deliveries yearly. This is primarily due to the rise in food and grocery deliveries from the pandemic.
Packaging Insights recently published a special report highlighting the e-commerce economics of food delivery. We spoke to industry experts at the Foodservice Packaging Association, Closed Loop Partners’ Center for the Circular Economy, Xampla, Huhtamaki and Zero Waste Europe to answer how foodservice platforms can boost packaging sustainability and profits.
