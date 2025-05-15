Deliveroo partners with UK university to design recyclable coffee cups for delivery
Deliveroo has partnered with Sheffield Hallam University, UK, to launch its Sustainable Packaging Challenge with the backing of bakery and coffee shop chain Gail’s.
The challenge tasks students from Sheffield Hallam with designing a sustainable cup tailored to hot drinks. The product should maintain drink temperature and prevent spills during delivery, while prioritizing environmental sustainability.
Over the next five months, students will work to create a prototype for a cup that meets these requirements, supported by packaging experts from Deliveroo and Gail’s. The winners will receive a £1,500 (US$1,990) cash prize and the opportunity to explore the commercial potential of their packaging design with Gail’s.
Jen Bagshaw, head of packaging at Deliveroo, says: “Breakfast and coffee is a big area of growth for Deliveroo, and this partnership demonstrates the value in large businesses supporting the development of cutting-edge research, working with universities to bring new, creative and more sustainable ideas to market.”
“This competition is about supporting the next generation of designers who are putting sustainability at the heart of packaging innovation, so we’re thrilled to be collaborating with these talented students on this project.”
Sustainable delivery innovations
Deliveroo is seeking innovative hot drink packaging that is ethically sourced, recyclable, compostable, or made from renewable resources.
Additionally, Deliveroo launched a £2.5 million (US$3.3 million) packaging fund in 2022, which helps restaurants offset the cost of eco-friendly packaging options.
The new challenge builds on a similar 2024 initiative between Deliveroo and Sheffield Hallam, which focused on developing sustainable food packaging delivery that prevented spillages and maintained food at the correct temperature.
The winning concept from that program is in production with BioPak and will be made available to Deliveroo’s restaurant partners via its sustainable packaging webstore in 2025.
Azucena Gómez, course leader from Sheffield Hallam University, says: “This partnership provides our apprentices with an opportunity to apply their knowledge, skills, and creativity to unique problems, fostering innovation in sustainable packaging solutions.”
“We are proud to support the development of the next generation of packaging professionals who are committed to making a positive impact on the environment.”